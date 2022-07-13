Ex-Green Haven Correctional officer pleads guilty, admits to beating restrained inmate

A former officer at Green Haven Correctional Facility in Stormville pleaded guilty Tuesday to depriving an inmate of his constitutional rights under color of law.

The former officer, Aaron Finn, 36, of Hyde Park, entered the guilty plea before U.S. Magistrate Judge Judith C. McCarthy.

According to Damian Williams, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Finn admitted to repeatedly striking and thrashing the inmate's head and body while the inmate was restrained with handcuffs.

On March 19, 2020, Finn used his head and body to press the handcuffed inmate face-first against a wall. He then repeatedly struck the back of the inmate's head, causing it to hit a cinderblock wall, Williams said.

Williams said Finn then repeatedly thrashed the inmate's head against steel cell bars.

The inmate needed stitches for multiple cuts on his face and head after the attack, Williams said.

According to Williams, the attack deprived the inmate of his constitutional right to be free from excessive force, and amounted to cruel and unusual punishment.

"This conviction should send a loud and clear message − the protection afforded by the U.S. Constitution extends to all Americans, including inmates," Williams said in a statement. "When the constitutional rights of inmates are violated, we will act aggressively to bring wrongdoers to justice."

Finn pleaded guilty to a deprivation of constitutional rights under color of law, a violation of Title 18, section 242 of the U.S. Code, which carries a maximum sentence of ten years in prison.

A release issued by Williams' office Tuesday did not indicate when Finn will be sentenced.

Mike Randall covers breaking news in the Hudson Valley. Reach him at mrandall@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Ex-Green Haven Correctional officer pleads guilty to beating inmate