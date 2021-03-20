Ex-Greensburg attorney disbarred by Pennsylvania Supreme Court

Paul Peirce, Tribune-Review, Greensburg, Pa.
·2 min read

Mar. 19—A Greensburg attorney who admitted in 2019 to stealing nearly $50,000 from a fraternal organization has been disbarred by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

The state's highest court this week issued a brief two-sentence order barring Donald Blake Moreman, 60, who lives in Bullskin, Fayette County, from practicing law in the state.

The suspension stemmed from Moreman's guilty pleas in April 2019 to 75 counts of forgery and four counts each of theft by unlawful taking and theft for stealing $49,595 from the Pleasant Valley Masonic Hall Association, also in Bullskin. Moreman, who served as the group's treasurer, forged signatures on checks and diverted the funds for personal use between June 2017 and August 2018, investigators said.

Moreman was sentenced in Fayette County to intermediate punishment for 36 months, with 18 months on house arrest. As part of the agreement with prosecutors, Moreman agreed to pay back the money to the association. Court records indicate that he has.

He was temporarily suspended from practicing law by the Supreme Court in August 2019 after his guilty plea.

Moreman attempted to avoid a state disciplinary board recommendation that he be disbarred and instead filed a brief last year suggesting he receive a public reprimand or one-year suspension from practicing law. According to documents related to the case, Moreman claimed that he "only pleaded guilty to avoid incarceration," made restitution, was remorseful, had evidence of good character and had no history of prior discipline.

Moreman testified at the Supreme Court's Disciplinary Board hearing, but the board recommended he be disbarred.

"In aggravation, we find that (Moreman) lacked credibility and failed to demonstrate remorse and acceptance of responsibility for his repeated criminal activities," the board wrote.

Moreman could not be reached for comment. His practice was located on South Main Street in Greensburg.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Recommended Stories

  • New U.S. trade 'czar' Tai vows to promote equitable growth, give workers more say

    New U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai vowed on Friday to leverage trade to help the U.S. economy recover from the coronavirus crisis by focusing on policies that promoted more equitable growth and benefited American workers. Tai, the first woman of color to lead the agency, was sworn in on Thursday - her birthday - after winning confirmation by the U.S. Senate in a rare unanimous vote. Tai told USTR staff in a letter that current times required new approaches and "thinking outside the box," embracing a more diverse team, and talking to communities long ignored.

  • Fort Bliss soldier killed by stepson after assaulting the teen’s mom, Texas police say

    The 13-year-old boy was in custody after the deadly shooting, police say.

  • Coral Reef High teacher charged with having ‘romantic’ relationship with student, cops say

    A Coral Reef Senior High School teacher who authorities say has been involved in a “romantic” and sexual relationship with an underage student has been arrested and fired from the school.

  • El Paso DEA says there's an influx of drugs coming from Mexico

    As thousands of migrants head to our southern borders, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is worried drug smugglers might have the same plan.

  • LA police: Armie Hammer under sexual assault investigation

    Actor Armie Hammer is under investigation for sexual assault, Los Angeles police said Thursday. Hammer's attorney denied the allegation. Hammer is the main suspect in a sexual assault that was reported to police on Feb. 3, LAPD spokesman Officer Drake Madison said.

  • Kevin McCarthy tries to distance himself from Trump election conspiracies despite previously backing them

    ‘President Trump won this election, so everyone who’s listening, do not be quiet’

  • Cuomo accuser says governor had dartboard with New York City mayor’s face on it

    Senior political figures are longtime rivals

  • A Grand Jury indicted 2 men in connection with assault of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick

    Julian Elie Khater and George Pierre Tanios are conspiring to injure Sicknick and two other officers during the Capitol siege.

  • Officials: Man in critical condition after being shot by county police

    A man is in the hospital after a Baltimore County officer shot him outside of a police station in Baltimore City.

  • Professor who’s predicted presidential winners since ’80s says Trump won’t be a candidate in 2024. He’s probably right | Opinion

    Since former President Trump lost the 2020 elections and tried to fraudulently overturn its results, I have been skeptical that he will be able to make a political comeback in 2024. I’m even more skeptical now, after hearing the predictions of the man many refer to as “Washington’s oracle.”

  • How effective is the first shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine?

    UPS employees roll out first doses of the Pfizer vaccine at the UPS hub in Louisville, Ky., on Dec. 13, 2020. Michael Clevenger/Getty ImagesAs the COVID-19 vaccines reach more people across the country, some people have asked: Could we delay the second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to allow more people to be vaccinated more quickly? And, how safe am I after my first dose? As an immunologist, I hear this question frequently. The answer is that a single dose is very effective – but I would add that you should still get both doses. The issue is important, however, not only for your personal health but also for the country’s health as leaders figure out how to ensure there’s enough vaccine for everyone who wants one. Medical workers vaccinate medical staff members against COVID-19 on Dec. 20, 2020, in Tel Aviv. Amir Levy/Getty Images Good news from abroad A recent study in Israel showed that a single dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective, up to 85%. The Sheba Medical Center reported its experience with vaccinating its nearly 10,000 staff members with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccination there started Dec. 19, 2020, which coincided with the third wave of COVID-19 in Israel. The researchers looked to see the rate of reduction in SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 disease after vaccination. By Jan. 24, 2021, 7,214 health care workers there had received a first dose, and 6,037 had received the second dose. Altogether, there were 170 cases of infection between Dec. 19, 2020, and Jan. 24, 2021. Of those, 89 people, or 52%, were unvaccinated; 78 people, or 46%, tested positive after the first dose; and three, or 2%, tested positive after the second dose. This is consistent with a reanalysis of the phase 3 clinical trial data reported in 2020 in the New England Journal of Medicine. In that study, the 52% protection from the first dose included infections that occurred in the first 10 days after vaccination, when one would not expect the vaccine to have had time to generate protective anti-spike antibodies. Using the data from the published study of the Pfizer vaccine, Public Health England determined that vaccine efficacy was 89% for 15-21 days after dose 1 – and before dose 2 on day 21. The range was between 52% and 97%. For days 15-28, or up to the first week after the second dose, protection from the first dose was estimated at 91%. The range for this was between 74% and 97%. A second dose would not be expected to confer immunity within that time. Bottom line So what do we know? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges people to get both doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. You should be reassured that even after a single dose of either of those vaccines, you have very high levels of protection after your body has time to build immunity, about a week. The scheduled second dose of these vaccines makes them even more effective, but at a time where vaccine supplies are limited, there’s a lot to be said about prioritizing the first dose for the most people. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: William Petri, University of Virginia. Read more:How do mRNA vaccines work – and why do you need a second dose? 5 essential reads4 steps to reaching Biden’s goal of a July 4th with much greater freedom from COVID-19US could save tens of thousands of lives and tens of billions of dollars with 3 weeks of strict COVID-19 measures William Petri receives funding from National Institutes of Health, the Gates Foundation and Regeneron.

  • Rapper Lil Mama doubles down on transphobic comments and says she will start a 'heterosexual rights movement'

    Lil Mama, who has previously made transphobic statements, said on Instagram that she will be starting a "heterosexual rights movement."

  • I tried working out like Gal Gadot and Brie Larson for 2 weeks, and found Wonder Woman has the better routine

    I tried the fitness routines Gal Gadot and Brie Larson used to get in superhero shape to see whether the DC or Marvel actress has the better regimen.

  • A woman was locked out of Keys motel. She died trying to climb through the bathroom window.

    A Maryland woman was killed in what appears to be a tragic accident in the Florida Keys Friday morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

  • We now know the names of all 8 people killed in the Atlanta area spa shootings. Here's who they are.

    All eight people killed in the three shooting at Atlanta area spas have been identified. Here's who they are.

  • New York Times: Current aide accuses Cuomo of sex harassment

    A woman who currently works in the office of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he looked down her shirt and made suggestive remarks to her and another aide, according to a newspaper report published Friday. Alyssa McGrath told The New York Times that Cuomo called her beautiful in Italian, referred to her and her female colleague as “mingle mamas,” asked why she wasn’t wearing a wedding ring and inquired about her divorce. "He has a way of making you feel very comfortable around him, almost like you’re his friend,” Ms. McGrath told the newspaper.

  • Amazon driver quits, saying the final straw was the company's new AI-powered truck cameras that can sense when workers yawn or don't use a seatbelt

    The driver, identified only as Vic, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation that he believes the AI-powered cameras were a breach of privacy and trust.

  • Teen dies after woman disconnects ventilator for 10 hours, South Carolina cops say

    The 13-year-old needed the device to breathe, according to authorities.

  • ‘Unacceptable!’ Former FSU football star says he was harassed on a flight in Miami

    Dontavious Jackson had a bumpy flight the other day, TMZ first reported.

  • Biden's Education Secretary just canceled $1 billion of student-loan debt for about 72,000 defrauded borrowers

    Miguel Cardona's first major act reverses a Trump-era policy, providing about $1 billion of cancelation for student loans related to fraud.