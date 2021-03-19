Ex Greensburg attorney disbarred after pleading guilty to forgery, theft
Mar. 19—A Greensburg attorney who admitted in 2019 to stealing nearly $50,000 from the fraternal organization for which he served as treasurer was disbarred Thursday by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.
Donald Blake Moreman, 60, who lives in Bullskin, Fayette County, was disbarred from practicing law in Pennsylvania in a brief two-sentence order from the state's highest court.
The suspension stemmed from Moreman's guilty pleas in April 2019 to 75 counts of forgery and four counts each of theft by unlawful taking and theft for stealing $49,595 from the Pleasant Valley Masonic Hall Association, also in Bullskin.
Moreman, who served as the group's treasurer, forged signatures on checks and diverted the funds for personal use between June 2017 and August 2018, investigators said.
Moreman was sentenced in Fayette County Common Pleas Court to intermediate punishment for 36 months, with 18 months on house arrest with electronic monitoring. As part of the agreement with prosecutors, Moreman agreed to pay back the money to the association. Court records indicate that he has.
He was temporarily suspended from practicing law by the Supreme Court in August 2019 after his guilty plea.
Moreman attempted to avoid a state disciplinary board recommendation that he be disbarred and instead filed a brief last year suggesting he receive a public reprimand or one-year suspension from practicing law. According to documents related to the case, Moreman claimed that he "only pleaded guilty to avoid incarceration," made restitution, was remorseful, had evidence of good character and had no history of prior discipline.
Moreman testified at the Supreme Court's Disciplinary Board hearing, but the board recommended he be disbarred.
"In aggravation, we find that (Moreman) lacked credibility and failed to demonstrate remorse and acceptance of responsibility for his repeated criminal activities," the board wrote.
Moreman could not be reached for comment. His practice was located on South Main Street in Greensburg.
