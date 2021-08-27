Ex-Greensburg man pleads guilty to possession of sexually graphic pictures, videos of teen girl

Aug. 26—A former Greensburg man will serve up to 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to charges he possessed sexually graphic pictures and videos of a teenage girl.

The prosecution dismissed 57 charges, including three counts each of rape and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of an unconscious victim, against David A. Baker, 34, most recently of Duquesne, as part of a plea bargain approved Thursday.

Baker pleaded guilty to two felony counts of taking sexually explicit pictures and video of a minor and one stalking offense.

Westmoreland County Assistant District Attorney Theresa Miller-Sporrer in court on Thursday did not give an explanation as to why the rape, other sexual assault-related charges and 49 child pornography-related counts were dismissed and declined to discuss the case after the hearing.

Judge Christopher Feliciani ordered Baker serve at least two years in prison. Baker has been in jail since he was arrested Aug. 19, 2019, and is now eligible for parole. He will remain in custody until the case is considered by the state parole board.

During the hearing, Miller-Sporrer read a letter from the victim, who blamed Baker for taking advantage of a young and naive girl.

"I was too young and inexperienced to properly handle the situation," the woman said in her letter.

According to court records, police said Baker, then 29, had engaged in a sexual relationship with the 17-year-old girl from March to November 2016. They would meet at his home in Greensburg, where they would have sex and she posed for sexually explicit pictures including some in which they were engaged in sexual activity.

The teen told police that at least three times Baker forced unwanted sex on her while she was asleep and later threatened her with knives and demanded money from her to ensure that he did not make the sexual photographs and videos public.

Baker told the judge he pleaded guilty to the three charges because it was in his best interest to do so.

Story continues

"My sympathies go out to her and I hope she can recover," Baker told the judge.

Baker previously served a six-month jail sentence after he pleaded guilty in late 2018 to making terroristic threats against a former girlfriend and her two-year-old child, according to court records.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293, rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .