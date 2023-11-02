Ex-guard gets five-year prison term for inmate death

TAVARES — A judge has sentenced Michael Riley, the prison guard convicted of manslaughter in the death of a prisoner at Lake Correctional Institution, to five years in prison, to be followed by five years of probation.

Circuit Judge James Baxley imposed the sentence on Oct. 20. A jury in June decided against finding Riley guilty of second-degree murder, which is a first-degree felony, deciding instead that he was guilty of the second-degree felony.

Second-degree murder is punishable by up to life in prison. Manslaughter, which is a second-degree felony, is punishable up to 15 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Michael R. Riley Jr., 27, is shown in court on June 12, 2023.

Riley, 30, was convicted of breaking Chris Howell’s neck by rushing into his cell and putting him in an “arm bar,” causing him to slam into the wall of a 9.5-foot-by-7-foot cell.

“Who does that?” Assistant State Attorney Nick Camuccio asked in making his argument to the jury. He quoted the medical examiner, who said it was equal to the force of a car crash where the victim is thrown from the vehicle.

Riley was escorting Howell from one cell to another with two fellow corrections officers at the Clermont prison in 2020.

Howell refused to allow the guards to remove his handcuffs. The proper procedure, according to testimony, is to either lock the door, or to use a leather tether to pull him against the bars to gain access to the handcuffs.

Riley told investigators Howell yanked on the tether so hard that he fell. At first, the other two guards went along with Riley’s story, but when threatened with being charged as accessories to a crime, changed their stories. One of the guards said he did not have a hold on the tether. The two guards were fired.

“It was a terrible accident," defense attorney Martin White told jurors.

Camuccio described Riley as a “hot head” who threatened and tormented Howell before, by jerking his food tray away from him.

Howell, sentenced to four years in prison in 2019 for armed robbery, was mentally ill with a personality disorder.

LCI guards have been in trouble before. In 2019, four guards were arrested and fired after a cellphone video surfaced showing them beating a prisoner.

Have you signed up yet? Daily Briefing newsletter has today's local stories

In 2020, two officers were accused of beating an inmate for smuggling contraband into the prison.

In 2022, authorities arrested four correctional officers at Dade Correctional Institution and charged them in the beating death of a handcuffed prisoner who was being transferred to LCI.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Former prison guard to serve five years behind bars for inmate death