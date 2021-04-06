Ex-Gunvor Employee Pleads Guilty to Foreign Bribery Scheme

(Bloomberg) -- An ex-Gunvor Group Ltd employee who worked in business development admitted paying more than $22 million in bribes to government officials in Ecuador to win business from state-owned Petroecuador.

Raymond Kohut, 68, told a U.S. judge on Tuesday that he and his bosses conspired to pay the bribes from 2012 to 2020.

Gunvor, one of the five-largest independent oil traders, said it is cooperating with the U.S. Justice Department and that it “terminated its relationship” with Kohut even before learning of the U.S. probe because of compliance issues.

“Gunvor has further taken steps to ban outright the use of agents for business development purposes,” the company said in a statement.

U.S. prosecutors in Brooklyn, New York, didn’t identify the company Kohut worked for in court papers.

Kohut, a Canadian citizen, faces more than two decades in prison under U.S. sentencing guidelines.

“The defendant and others are charged as being part of a bribery and money-laundering conspiracy to, among other things, pay more than $22 million in bribes to Ecuadorian government officials in winning business related to the purchase of oil products” from Petroecuador, Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Bini said in a plea hearing held over video conference because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Adam Fels, a lawyer for Kohut, didn’t immediately return email and voice-mail messages.

Gunvor agreed to pay $95 million in 2019 to settle a Swiss investigation into bribes paid to officials in the Republic of Congo and the Ivory Coast to win oil deals.

