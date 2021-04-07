Ex-Gunvor Oil Trader Claims His Supervisors Knew About Bribes

Patricia Hurtado and Andy Hoffman
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A former Gunvor Group Ltd. employee who helped bribe Ecuadorian officials to win oil deals told co-conspirators that certain executives at the Swiss trading company were aware of their activities, according to secret recordings unsealed in U.S. court filings.

Raymond Kohut, 68, pleaded guilty in New York on Tuesday, telling a federal judge he worked with two Gunvor supervisors and two consultants to pay bribes to secure business with state-owned Petroecuador from 2012 to August 2020. While no others have been charged publicly, the newly unsealed documents show two unidentified co-conspirators are cooperating with prosecutors.

Kohut discussed with his co-conspirators several times how they would conceal their bribery and money laundering from Gunvor’s compliance personnel, which had begun an internal investigation in late 2019, the U.S. government said. Prosecutors didn’t disclose who recorded some of the phone calls and in-person meetings.

“During those conversations, KOHUT stated, in substance, that certain executives at Trading Company were aware of the bribery schemes,” said FBI Special Agent James Kelley, the author of initial criminal complaint against Kohut in August.

Gunvor, one of the world’s largest independent oil traders, said it is cooperating with the U.S. Justice Department probe and that the company has “terminated its relationship” with business-development agents involved in the case. Geneva-based Gunvor isn’t named in the Kohut criminal court documents, where prosecutors refer to it as “Trading Company.”

Read More: New Gunvor Bribery ‘Skeleton’ Haunts Oil Trader’s Reform Pledge

Kohut’s guilty plea and details of his case represent another reputational setback for Gunvor and its efforts to move past previous corruption scandals. The company paid $95 million to Swiss prosecutors in 2019 to settle a long-running bribery case involving payoffs in the Republic of Congo and Ivory Coast. Other major oil traders including Vitol Group, Glencore Plc and Trafigura Group have faced similar allegations of bribery and corruption.

A federal judge in Brooklyn unsealed documents in the Kohut case late Tuesday that had remained secret since Kohut was first arrested and charged in the U.S. in August.

Among the records released to the public was a description of a meeting Kohut had on Feb. 18, 2020, with two consultants at a Coral Gables, Florida, restaurant to discuss how to handle the Gunvor compliance inquiry.

“Kohut commented, in substance, that when he asked his former supervisor at Trading Company whether the supervisor knew about payments to government officials, his supervisor said ‘I don’t know if I want to know,’” Kelley said in the unsealed documents. “Later in the conversation, Kohut stated that he believed that an executive of Trading Company ‘knew, one hundred percent.’”

‘What’s the Big Deal?’

One consultant said to Kohut: “Don’t tell me that the [Trading Company executive] doesn’t know what it is that we do here in...I mean...who we pay,” the documents show. Kohut replied, “Believe me...when I was there with [Trading Company executives], [the Trading Company executive] said, ‘What’s the big deal?’” according to the complaint.

Prosecutors collected other evidence in the case, including Kohut telephone calls recorded by Gunvor as well as emails and WhatsApp instant messages he exchanged with co-conspirators.

Kohut was first arrested in August in Florida, detained at a federal jail in Brooklyn, and then released on bond in October, prosecutors said.

Kohut’s lawyer, Adam Fels, declined to comment.

Kohut worked for Gunvor as a manager and crude oil trader in Houston and the Bahamas for Gunvor from 2009 until 2019, prosecutors said. He also worked as an agent and independent contractor of a Gunvor affiliate, according to government filings.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Texas Rangers receive two young Yankees prospects for Rougned Odor in nice surprise

    Jon Daniels said the club was prepared to get nothing in return after designating the veteran for assignment last week.

  • Bibi Trial: ‘Shish-Kebab’ Was Code for PM’s On-Demand Positive Press Orders

    JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty ImagesAccused of coordinating a quid-pro-quo arrangement with major Israeli news site Walla News, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was nicknamed “Kim Jong Un” by staffers, and his on-demand orders for positive news coverage were referred to as “shish-kebabs,” according to the Walla News CEO who testified at Netanyahu’s corruption trial this week.In court, the State of Israel has alleged that Netanyahu had desperately tried to take control of Walla News, the country’s most important news portal and its go-to site for political exposés and gossipy bombshells.In the dramatic opening arguments of the evidentiary phase of Netanyahu’s trial—in which he stands accused of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust—Chief Prosecutor Liat Ben-Ari contended that the prime minister, Defendant Number One, had “abused the power of his office to grant illegal favors and further his personal interests” with major media outlets.Bibi’s Trumpian Election Freakout Has Experts WorriedSpecifically, the state claims that Netanyahu fired his minister of communications and the ministry’s director general to satisfy tycoons Iris and Shaul Elovitch, the controlling shareholders of Bezeq—Walla’s parent company and Israel’s largest communications company—who have also been charged with bribery.Netanyahu was indicted on three counts last year, each relating to quid pro quos involving accusations that he received positive coverage or costly gifts in exchange for favors.“The relationship between Netanyahu and the co-defendants became currency, something that could be traded,” Ben-Ari told the court. “This currency could distort a public servant’s judgment.”With Walla’s disgraced leadership nearby, Netanyahu tilted his head to the left and stared directly at Ben-Ari from the far end of a courtroom, which was specially designed to conform to the security requirements of a sitting prime minister and COVID social distancing.On the witness stand, former Walla CEO Ilan Yeshua described a management fracas in which he lost editor after editor after they grasped that they had become mere pawns in a grand plan engineered by Netanyahu, who denies all charges.Yeshua said that before leaving the outlet, top Walla News figure Yinon Magal had asked Yeshua, “What is this disgrace we are doing here?”—and threatened to go directly to Netanyahu to demand he drop the constant stream of requests to tilt coverage.A few tidbits emanated from the testimony, which has been hotly anticipated in Israel. Inside the Walla newsroom, orders from the prime minister’s office were referred to as “shish-kebab,” Yeshua said, “because articles had to be prepared to order.”The staff nicknamed Netanyahu “Kim,” an homage to North Korean strongman Kim Jong Un, or “the big guy.” Sara Netanyahu was called Ri Sol-ju, after Kim’s wife.Yeshua said he faced daily abuse from Netanyahu emissaries, and detailed a pandemonium orchestrated by the Eloviches, who are accused of subverting their news site to gain regulatory relief for Bezeq from Netanyahu. At one juncture, Yeshua said, Shaul Elovitch demanded he “take that article down immediately, because [Netanyahu] has to sign something for me this week.”Israeli prosecutors claim that Bezeq and the Elovitches benefited to the tune of $500 million in exchange for providing Netanyahu the coverage he desired.No recording devices were permitted in the courtroom, and Netanyahu didn’t hear the testimony. The Jerusalem’s District Court excused him after Ben-Ari’s opening statement.Before he left, Chief Judge Rivka Feldman-Friedman told attendees, including the prime minister, that “you’ll get used to hearing my voice.” Yeshua is the first of more than 300 witnesses, and the trial is expected to last several years.Netanyahu Could Be Ousted Within Weeks After Falling Just Short in Israel’s ElectionNetanyahu is fighting for his political life after a fourth inconclusive election, and he did not like what he heard in the first few days of the trial. In a fiery declaration streamed live from his official residence, he accused Israel’s police and judiciary of perpetrating a coup d’etat to oust him from power.“Today I heard some elevated words about ‘abuse of power,’” he said, in a broadside aimed at Ben-Ari, who he singled out by name. “What hypocrisy! The entire process against me has been colored by the heavy-handed abuse of the powers of… the prosecution.”Netanyahu claims that the investigations into his behavior and the legal prosecution constitute an illegitimate power grab—a position rejected by the court.“It’s a witch hunt,” Netanyahu continued. “They didn’t investigate a crime, they didn’t look for any crime; they hunted a man, they hunted me.”He went on: “This is how they try to overthrow a powerful right-wing prime minister… this is what an attempted coup looks like. What is happening is an effort to trample democracy, over and over again. They are attempting to annul the will of the electorate.”Netanyahu rival Benny Gantz tweeted that Netanyahu’s address proved he was unfit to serve. “He is the one who is trying to carry out a coup d’etat. His attack against the Prosecution was intended for one purpose — to delegitimize the outcome of the trial and attempt to gain unlimited power. I call on all factions to unite and find a way to replace him.”In a statement, justice ministry officials said Netanyahu’s attack against Ben-Ari, who has required police protection since Netanyahu and his son, Yair, began directing public attacks against her, came close to “witness intimidation.”The Israeli electorate, meanwhile, appears unresponsive to Netanyahu’s will. In last month’s election, Netanyahu’s Likud failed to win a workable parliamentary majority, leading to the country’s fourth stalemate in two years. Israeli law obliges the president to name a candidate to form a coalition government, but Netanyahu appears to have little chance of gaining a parliamentary majority in the 28-day-window granted to him.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Olympic leaders struggle to deal with China's history of human rights abuses

    Regardless of the Biden administration's intention, the debate over boycotting the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing isn't going away.

  • Pregnant mom shot and killed while going to Easter celebration, Texas family says

    “I said, ‘Oh, Lord, please don’t take her.’ But she was already gone by the time they told me.”

  • DeMarcus Cousins hopes to resuscitate his career and claim a title with the Clippers

    Newly acquired center DeMarcus Cousins had seven points and four rebounds during his Clippers debut in a rout of the Portland Trail Blazers.

  • 10 Things in Politics: Inside Trump's stable of lawyers

    And Biden shifts the vaccine goalposts again.

  • Lawmakers scale back Florida prison reduction plans but cuts still appear to be coming

    The Florida Senate is easing back on a plan to shutter and demolish four state prisons, agreeing Wednesday to a proposal that would close a single, 1,500-bed correctional institution by Dec. 31.

  • Max Duggan has emerged as the unquestioned leader of TCU football, Gary Patterson says

    Coach P is feeling good about what he’s seeing from the junior quarterback.

  • Jack Hanna has been diagnosed with dementia and will retire from public life, his family says

    Famed zookeeper Jack Hanna is believed to have Alzheimer's disease, and his condition has progressed faster than anticipated, his daughters said.

  • GOP House fundraisers accuse people who uncheck their recurring donation box of being Trump 'DEFECTORS' and prey to 'the Radical Left'

    The National Republican Congressional Committee's donation page warns that they'll "have to tell Trump you're a DEFECTOR & sided with the Dems."

  • 1st Black UNC head coach Hubert Davis says he’s ‘proud wife is white’

    Davis’ comments, shared in a 50-second clip, quickly made the rounds on social media and promptly garnered confused responses. Hubert Davis, who was an assistant basketball coach for years at the University of North Carolina, spoke at his first news conference since being named successor to coaching legend Roy Williams, where one part of his comments has quickly gone viral.

  • DMX to undergo brain function tests, manager says

    In a surprising update on his condition, manager Steve Rifkind confirmed early Wednesday that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Rap star DMX will undergo a battery of tests to better assess his brain function after a heart attack that followed an alleged drug overdose.

  • NASA's Mars helicopter just snapped its first color photo of the red planet. It's expected to fly on Monday.

    After NASA's Ingenuity helicopter separated from the Perseverance rover on Mars, it took a photo. Once the drone takes flight, it'll snap more pics.

  • Actor ran $227 million Hollywood Ponzi scheme, feds say

    Zachary Joseph Horwitz, who acts under the name Zach Avery, told investors his business licensed movies to HBO and Netflix, according to prosecutors.

  • A blogger says Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James were spotted together. Here's a complete timeline of 'The Bachelor' scandal that started with a plantation-themed fraternity party.

    Reality Steve has claimed that Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell aren't over, and said they're currently spending time in New York together.

  • The guy driving the Suez Canal excavator didn't like becoming a meme star but said the attention made him work harder

    Pictures of a tiny excavator next to the huge Ever Given at the Suez Canal amused the world - but it was different for the man who operated it.

  • Piers Morgan claims 'several' royals have thanked him after he repeatedly said he doesn't believe Meghan Markle

    Piers Morgan stirred up plenty of controversy for repeatedly blasting Meghan Markle. But certain members of the royal family have allegedly been reaching out to say thanks — at least, according to Morgan. Morgan, who departed Good Morning Britain last month after coming under fire for his comments about Oprah Winfrey's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, claimed during an appearance on Extra that he's received messages on behalf of "several" royals expressing their gratitude for his comments. "I've had some messages communicated to me on behalf of several members of the royal family," Morgan said. "I'm not going to go into who it was, but what I would say is, [they expressed] gratitude that somebody was standing up for them." Buckingham Palace isn't commenting on this claim. Morgan previously declared on Good Morning Britain that he doesn't "believe a word" Meghan Markle says after she and Prince Harry gave a bombshell interview to Winfrey, which he panned as "contemptible" and a "two-hour trash-a-thon." Their allegations included that there were "concerns" in the royal family about "how dark" their baby's skin would be, and Meghan also opened up about experiencing suicidal thoughts. Meghan herself reportedly complained to ITV about Morgan, raising concerns over how his comments might affect those experiencing suicidal thoughts. Since he left Good Morning Britain, though, Morgan has only continued doubling down on his position, telling Extra that "you should be entitled not to believe somebody if you don't want to" while declaring himself "resolutely uncanceled." More stories from theweek.com5 scathingly funny cartoons about MLB vs. the GOPGallup: Democrats now outnumber Republicans by 9 percentage points, thanks to independentsRefund the police

  • Dave Chappelle reveals celebrities left 'dirty notes' at the White House for Trump staff

    It was celebrities all along. Comedian Dave Chappelle has revealed in a new interview that "dirty notes" left for former President Donald Trump's staff at the White House, which Trump officials apparently thought were from aides to former President Barack Obama, were actually put there by celebrities. White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham in 2019 claimed that when Trump officials came into the White House, "we had notes left behind that said 'you will fail,' 'you aren't going to make it.'" Former Obama officials seemed to have no idea what she was talking about, and now, Chappelle has shed some light on why, claiming the true culprit was a group of unnamed celebrities who were at the White House for an event before Trump took office. "Remember when the Trump administration moved in, they said, 'the Obama staff left dirty notes for us in all the drawers and all the cabinets,'" Chappelle explained. "Now, I saw this happening. I'm not going to say who did it, but it was celebrities writing all this crazy s--- and putting them all over there." So there you go: mystery solved. Chappelle has evidently been enjoying being among the only people with clarity on the situation, noting that when he saw the story hit the news, "I laughed real hard." More stories from theweek.com5 scathingly funny cartoons about MLB vs. the GOPGallup: Democrats now outnumber Republicans by 9 percentage points, thanks to independentsRefund the police

  • Jillian Michaels says she can 'slow aging' by eating healthy and exercising no more than 2 hours a week, and experts say she's on to something

    While a healthy diet and an active lifestyle can help longevity, limiting stress and maintaining relationships are important too, Dr. Noelle Reid said.

  • Derek Chauvin trial, day 7: EMT says Minneapolis policy requires police to call ambulance, render medical aid in ‘critical’ situations

    Minneapolis officers responsible for training police took the stand Tuesday in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, charged in George Floyd's death.