Ex-Hampton bank CEO says he’s been cooperating with police in Alex Murdaugh investigation

The fired-CEO of a Hampton bank who oversaw cases in which Alex Murdaugh allegedly stole millions from clients said he has been cooperating with law enforcement “since the outset of the investigation” and has retained lawyers.

Attorneys for Russell Laffitte, fired as CEO of Palmetto State Bank on Jan. 7, released a statement Thursday afternoon, a week after Murdaugh was indicted on charges that he stole money from clients in cases involving Laffitte as legal representative.

“Contrary to published reports, Mr. Laffitte has been fully cooperating with authorities since the outset of the investigation and will continue cooperating,” according to the statement from Laffitte’s new lawyers, Matt Austin and Bart Daniel, of Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP in Charleston.

It’s not clear what reports and what authorities the statement is referring to.

“Any further comment would be inappropriate due to the confidential nature of the government’s investigation into Alex Murdaugh,” it said.

The statement appears an attempt to distance Laffitte from Murdaugh, accused in last week’s indictments of siphoning nearly $2.3 million from four victims.

Russell Laffitte (left) and Alex Murdaugh (right) come from two influential Hampton families. Laffitte, fired as Palmetto State Bank CEO on Jan. 7, 2022, has come under fire for transactions he oversaw tied to cases where Alex Murdaugh, a suspended lawyer, is accused of financial misconduct.

Laffitte and Palmetto State Bank have come into the spotlight in the past few weeks and now with the indictments. Reporters learned that Laffitte was inexplicably appointed conservator and personal representative for some victims.

Those roles, which typically fall to a responsible family member, meant he was responsible for overseeing the settlement money they earned.

Laffitte collected fees from the accounts of those victims, including that of a deaf Hampton man, Hakeem Pinckney, who was rendered quadriplegic from a 2009 car crash, according to attorney Justin Bamberg. He is representing the Pinckney family.

Murdaugh helped Pinckney and his family get a settlement from the tire company after the crash. The state grand jury accused Murdaugh of taking close to $750,000 from settlement funds meant for Pinckney family.

Laffitte also served as personal representative for the estate of Arthur Badger’s wife. In last week’s indictments, Murdaugh is accused of taking a total of $1.3 million from her estate.

Laffitte has not been charged with a crime.

In total, Murdaugh faces 71 financial criminal charges alleging he stole around $8.4 million.

Laffitte’s former employer cut ties with him on Jan. 7. The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette learned of the firing after asking the bank for comment on the news that the S.C. Supreme Court’s disciplinary arm had issued subpoenas for records of cases Laffitte and Murdaugh worked on in Hampton County.

The exterior of Palmetto State Bank in Hampton on January 12, 2022.

“We do not believe that the board was apprised of them, the incidences we found about where Russell Laffitte served as a fiduciary of some kind,” a lawyer for Palmetto State Bank said in an interview last week.

Bamberg, however, said the bank and Laffitte need to be held accountable.

“There were a host of failures that led to and enabled Alex Murdaugh and Russell Laffitte to do that which they were doing,” he said.