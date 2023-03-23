Ex-Hancock County coroner indicted on embezzlement, other charges in state auditor’s probe

Former Hancock County Coroner Jim Faulk has been indicted on felony charges, including embezzlement, multiple counts of making false representations to defraud the government and one count of alteration of records, State Auditor Shad White said in a news release.

In the state, coroners are paid fees based on the services they perform.

Faulk is accused of allegedly submitting and altering fraudulent invoices to Hancock County supervisors between February and March 2021.

He received $13,005 in public funds directly related to the fraud, White’s office said.

“My office will continue to take a zero-tolerance policy to misuse of public funds, regardless of whether the case is big or small,” said White. “Thank you to the investigators for their hard work on this case.”

Agents raid Hancock coroner’s office and home. He says ‘it’s all ridiculous.’

Faulk had a $50,000 surety bond that covers his employment in Hancock County. However, he will remain liable for the full amount of the fraudulent funds he received in addition to facing prosecution for the alleged crimes.

His indictments comes over a year after Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agents executed at least two search warrants at his home and his office in Hancock County.

His certification as a coroner was suspended in March 2021, and Faulk resigned from his post in 2019, saying he was doing so because he had diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer.