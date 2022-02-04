Ex-Hebron man, now of Stafford, accused of tax cheating

Feb. 4—A Stafford man who formerly lived in Hebron was arrested Thursday on federal tax fraud, obstruction of justice, and identity theft charges, U.S. Attorney Leonard C. Boyle announced.

The man, David Kamal, 60, was released before the day was out on a $50,000 bond set by Magistrate Judge Robert A. Richardson in U.S. District Court in Hartford, according to the prosecutor.

Kamal is named as the defendant in an 11-count indictment returned Tuesday by a federal grand jury in New Haven, according to Boyle.

He said the indictment charges that Kamal evaded taxes he owed for 2012 and 2013 by filing false tax returns, then providing false financial documents to a lawyer for the Internal Revenue Service in connection with a U.S. Tax Court proceeding.

Kamal then filed false tax returns for 2014 through 2017 by claiming unreimbursed medical expenses of about $153,000 in 2014, $149,000 in 2015, $49,000 in 2016, and $50,000 in 2017, the indictment alleges. He submitted false documents in a Tax Court proceeding and used information about a person without authorization to file false tax returns and negotiate tax refunds, according to the indictment.

The most serious charge Kamal is facing is obstruction of an official proceeding, which carries up to 20 years in prison. He is also facing four counts of unlawful use of a means of identification, each carrying up to 15 years behind bars.

As to tax charges, he faces two counts of tax evasion, each carrying up to five years in prison, and four counts of filing a false tax return, each carrying up to three years.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.