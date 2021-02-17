Ex-Hebron woman gets probation for not filing taxes

Feb. 17—A former Hebron woman who admitted failing to pay some $139,000 in federal income taxes on more than $500,000 she "misappropriated" while managing her mother's finances was sentenced Tuesday to three years' probation by a federal judge who cited her "health concerns" in explaining his decision.

The woman, Jennifer O'Brien, 53, moved to South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, after the tax crimes occurred in 2012 through 2014. Her last name was Brokaw when she lived with her mother in Hebron in those years.

Federal sentencing guidelines recommended a prison term in the range of two to 2 1/2 years, but neither side advocated such a sentence during Tuesday's hearing, held via teleconference before Judge Victor A. Bolden, who sits in U.S. District Court in Bridgeport.

Prosecutor Jennifer R. Laraia called for a one-year prison term, while Assistant Federal Defender Allison M. Near called for a sentence without prison time.

TAX SENTENCE

DEFENDANT: Jennifer O'Brien, 53, of South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, whose last name was Brokaw when she lived in Hebron, Connecticut

CRIMES: Three misdemeanor counts of failure to file tax returns

SENTENCE: Three years' probation

O'Brien was never prosecuted either at the state or federal level for misappropriating the money from her mother, only for failing to pay federal income taxes on it.

There was, however, a civil lawsuit in Pennsylvania over her role as a trustee for money her father had left to her mother. She has agreed to repay the money, in part by "relinquishing her inheritance," her lawyer wrote in a sentencing memorandum.

O'Brien pleaded guilty in December 2019 to three misdemeanor counts of failing to file tax returns. She has been free on a "personal recognizance bond," essentially a promise to appear in court, since then.

One of the defense lawyer's major arguments for a non-prison sentence was that O'Brien has complicated medical problems, including dermatomyositis, which the defense lawyer described as a rare muscle disease with effects resembling muscular dystrophy.

O'Brien's father died in 2012, and she took over management of her mother's finances through a power of attorney.

Her mother moved from Pennsylvania to Connecticut to live with O'Brien, who used money from the trust her father had created for her mother "to make improvements to her home to accommodate her mother's needs," the defense lawyer wrote.

O'Brien was struggling with physical problems that ranged from the muscle ailment, which had grown worse, to a "large melanoma" that was removed from her thigh that year to injuries from an automobile accident, according to the defense lawyer, who added that she had "a difficult and strained marriage."

"As she made adjustments to her life and her home to allow her mother to move in, she convinced herself that her father would have wanted her to take care of herself as well," Near wrote. "She started using the funds not only to provide for her mother, but also to cover her own expenses, some of which were elaborate."

O'Brien's brother, Chris Stutz, wrote a long, ambivalent letter to the judge, saying he felt "played and betrayed" but adding that he had liked his sister as he knew her after their father died — before he found out what was going on.

As to his mother, he wrote, "Fortunately, ample funds remain to provide the care she needs for the rest of her life."

Near told the judge that O'Brien still has a relationship with her mother, who suffers from dementia.

The judge emphasized that failure to pay taxes is "cheating everybody in the country." But he also discussed the underlying misappropriation, saying of O'Brien's relationship with her mother, "Rather than care for her, you stole from her."

