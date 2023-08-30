Ex-Hialeah police officer Rafael Otano guilty of kidnapping
On Tuesday evening, a Miami-Dade jury found ex-Hialeah police officer Rafael Otano guilty of kidnapping, but not guilty of battery of a homeless man.
On Tuesday evening, a Miami-Dade jury found ex-Hialeah police officer Rafael Otano guilty of kidnapping, but not guilty of battery of a homeless man.
The two-time All-American wrestler was shot during an attempted robbery near Ohio State’s campus earlier this month.
First Meryl Streep guest starred in 'Only Murders in the Building,' then she sang, now she smokes a joint, and viewers are thrilled.
The former 5-star recruit had 35 catches as a freshman at LSU before spending two seasons at Georgia and then transferring to Nebraska in the offseason.
Add them to your Amazon cart right now.
Venus suffered one of the most lopsided losses of her Grand Slam career on Tuesday.
Gregg Berhalter was rehired as the USMNT coach in June after a tumultuous few months with Gio Reyna and his family after the World Cup.
The Supreme Court may find that when social media platforms restrict, fact-check, take down or leave up content, this is constitutionally protected speech and the government cannot interfere, which is the view of many legal experts.
Daewood Davis was released from the hospital Sunday after sustaining a scary injury during Saturday's preseason game.
Three Black people were killed in the shooting, which authorities say was a racially motivated hate crime.
General Motors has found a new way to get in on the generative AI buzz. The automaker is now using Google Cloud's conversational chatbot, dubbed Dialogflow, to handle some non-emergency OnStar features. GM announced the collaboration alongside a keynote from Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai at the Google Cloud Next 23 event Tuesday.
"Beth McCarthy-Miller is one of the greatest live directors ever. ... She knew to keep an eye on Justin," Alex Coletti admits, recalling the MTV Video Music Awards' first true viral moment.
"I didn't even know this was a thing..."
Once again, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is requesting more information from Tesla regarding the safety of Autopilot. In a special order dated July 26, the regulator shared concerns about a change to Tesla's advanced driver assistance system that allows drivers to use the system for extended periods of time without prompting the driver to place their hands on the steering wheel. NHTSA ordered Tesla to answer questions and produce documents, according to the letter released Tuesday.
Against all odds, Starfish Space has managed to pull its first orbital mission back from the brink of catastrophe, with the startup saying Tuesday that it has re-gained control over the Otter Pup spacecraft that had been rapidly tumbling through space. The Kent, Washington-based startup said it will now move ahead with an “extensive checkout” of the spacecraft’s onboard systems and a search for a new partner for its rendezvous, proximity and docking (RPD) mission. Starfish was one of several companies that hitched a ride to orbit on a space tug operated by Launcher (now owned by Vast).
A new Yahoo News/YouGov poll finds that many Americans aren't very concerned about COVID.
It has a sweat-wicking liner to keep you dry, and its comfy wireless design won't dig into your skin.
The best personal loan lenders offer borrowers the lowest rates and issue funds quickly. Here's how to find the best personal loans to meet your financial goals.
Idalia strengthened into a hurricane on Tuesday, and officials are warning it could turn into a catastrophic storm as it makes landfall in Florida on Wednesday.
Plus, save over 60% on a set of popular Cuisinart knives — you'll get six for $25!
After a hotter-than-expected summer of economic data, consumers weren't as exuberant about the state of the economy in August.