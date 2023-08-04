Ex-Highland Heights council member pleads guilty to meth trafficking

A former member of Highland Heights City Council has admitted to drug trafficking and possession, according to Campbell County Circuit Court filings.

Edward Fessler, 44, pleaded guilty Monday to trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of LSD and possession of drug paraphernalia, court records show.

As part of his plea and because he lacks a prior criminal history, prosecutors agreed to drop a count of trafficking in psilocybin, more commonly known as psychedelic mushrooms.

At the time of his arrest in February, Fessler was a first-term council member. He resigned from city council in April, three weeks after his fellow council members charged him with misconduct and began the process to remove him from office.

The police investigation into Fessler began when an associate of his was arrested on a drug trafficking charge during a January traffic stop on Interstate 471, according to the application for a search warrant for Fessler’s home.

That associate, 53-year-old Bobby Jacob, had his cellphone seized and searched by police, who found texts in which someone named Edd was trying to get crystal meth from Jacob, the document says.

Jacob was later interviewed by agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Northern Kentucky Drug Strike Force and positively identified Fessler as Edd, according to the document.

During the interview, Jacob told the agents he’d received crystal meth from Fessler in the past, but most recently it had Fessler getting the drugs from him.

He said Fessler was “very proud to be a council member and would brag about it,” an agent’s account of the conversation reads.

Fessler admits to drug trafficking and possession

Fessler was arrested on Feb. 21 after authorities searched his Linet Avenue home. During that search, agents found over 2 grams of methamphetamine, two firearms, marijuana, LSD and psychedelic mushrooms, according to a criminal citation.

He told agents that he would sell around a half gram of crystal meth "a week to every other week" to two people, the citation states, and would buy a quarter ounce of the drug every week.

“This case is rooted in substance abuse and is an unfortunate testament that addiction is not bound by socioeconomics or even positions in public office,” Tanner Duncan, the former council member’s attorney, said in a statement to The Enquirer. “Mr. Fessler appropriately stepped down from his position on city council and has been engaged in substance abuse treatment since the very outset of this case. Mr. Fessler would like to sincerely apologize for the harm he has caused to his community and those closest to him.”

Prosecutors are recommending Fessler serve a total of five years in prison, court filings show.

Fessler is expected to appear in court Sept. 26 at 9:15 a.m. for sentencing. The case is being heard before Judge Daniel Zalla.

