Ex-Higley High School teacher arrested, accused of inappropriate relationship with students

Gilbert Police Department

Gilbert police arrested a former Higley High School teacher accused of engaging in inappropriate relationships with two students after conducting a months-long investigation.

Aaron Dunton, 35, was arrested on Thursday, Gilbert police said.

According to a release from Gilbert police, they began investigating in April when allegations were made that a teacher was involved in a relationship with a 14-year-old student at Higley High School.

Dunton resigned when the allegations were made.

During the investigation, police said another victim came forward. They made an allegation against Dunton from when he was a teacher at Power Ranch Elementary, which is in the same district as Higley High School. The victim was 11 when the incidents occurred, police said.

Dunton was arrested and will be booked into a Maricopa County Jail. He faces four counts of aggravated assault, one count of tampering with a witness and two counts of contributing to delinquency and dependency.

Gilbert police are encouraging any additional victims or witnesses to contact the department at (480) 503-6500.

Reach criminal justice reporter Gloria Gomez at gloria.gomez@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Ex-Higley High School teacher arrested, accused of assaulting students