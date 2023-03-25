Ex-Horry County officer charged after alleged assault of 2 people at Myrtle Beach motel

A former Horry County police officer was arrested Friday after he was accused of assaulting two people at a Myrtle Beach motel, according to multiple news outlets.

Quintard Tucker, 50, has been charged by the S.C. Law Enforcement Division with third-degree domestic violence, first-degree assault and battery and first-degree burglary, according to online booking records.

Mikayla Moskov, a spokeswoman for the Horry County Police Department, said Tucker is no longer employed by the county, according to WBTW.

Arrest warrants obtained by WBTW said Tucker punched a person four times after entering a motel room at Compass Cove Resort on Ocean Boulevard Thursday and that he also pushed a woman down in the parking lot.

It is not clear if the victims were staying at the motel, or if Tucker knew them prior to the alleged assault.

He was booked at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Friday and was still jailed Saturday on a $20,000 bond, booking records show.