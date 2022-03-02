Ex-House Speaker Michael Madigan indicted on federal racketeering charges alleging array of bribery schemes

Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, for decades the most powerful politician in the state, was indicted Wednesday on federal racketeering charges alleging an array of bribery schemes aimed at using the power of his office for personal gain.

The indictment was returned by a federal grand jury after a more than two-year investigation, according to federal prosecutors. Among the alleged schemes outlined in the indictment was a plan by utility giant Commonwealth Edison to pay thousands of dollars to lobbyists favored by Madigan in order to win his influence over legislation the company wanted passed in Springfield.

The indictment also accused Madigan of illegally soliciting business for his private property tax law firm during discussions to turn a state-owned parcel of land in Chinatown into a commercial development.

Though the land deal never was consummated, it’s been a source of continued interest for federal investigators, who in 2020 subpoenaed Madigan’s office for records and communications he’d had with key players.

Madigan, 79, a Southwest Side Democrat who was dethroned from his role as speaker in January 2021 and later resigned his House seat, has previously denied wrongdoing.

He was not arrested Wednesday and was expected to appear for arraignment at a later date.

Chicago’s U.S. Atty. John Lausch and other federal officials were expected to hold a press conference on the charges at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Dirksen U.S. Courthouse.

Madigan’s attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.