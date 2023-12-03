Ex-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accepts award at University of Delaware's Biden Institute

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi received the 2023 Woman of Power and Purpose Award on Friday at the University of Delaware's Biden Institute in Newark.

Pelosi, who became the 52nd speaker of the House of Representatives in 2007, is the first woman to serve in that role.

Nancy Pelosi (left) speaks as Valerie Biden Owens serves as moderator at the University of Delaware's Mitchell Hall, Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.

The Democratic honoree has represented San Francisco in the U.S. Congress for more than 35 years. Already in the National Women's Hall of Fame, Pelosi led House Democrats for 20 years and previously served as House Democratic whip.

Friday's event was hosted by Valerie Biden Owens, President Joe Biden's sister and chair of the Biden Institute.

Biden Owens more than once had to good-naturedly turn Pelosi's remarks back to her own life and work after Pelosi wanted to discuss her observations of the president. Among her experiences, Pelosi described her introduction to the House — proclaiming her intent to fight AIDS and creating a stir in doing so — as well as the resolve on Jan. 6, 2021, to complete the House's work to certify the presidential election despite the insurrection at the Capitol.

