Ex-Houston officer charged after allegedly assaulting handcuffed man, shouting 'shoot'

A former Houston police officer accused of assaulting a fleeing, handcuffed man — and who was seen in a video yelling for another officer to “shoot his a--” — has been indicted on aggravated assault charges, authorities said.

Lucas Vieira faces a possible prison term in the incident that began as a traffic violation July 7, 2019, said Randall Kallinen, a lawyer representing the man, Aundre Howard, in a federal civil rights lawsuit alleging excessive force.

Houston Police Officer Lucas Vieira. (Houston Police Officer's Union)

In a statement Sunday on Twitter, the Houston Police Department said that a new chief, Troy Finner, placed Vieria, 31, on indefinite suspension April 16 after taking over the department’s top position.

KPRC reported that a Houston police spokesperson said that Vieira “is no longer an HPD employee” and that he is appealing the decision.

“We respect the grand jury’s decision,” the department said. “This case is now in the hands of the courts.”

According to the civil lawsuit, which was filed April 11, the incident occurred after Howard, 34, was driving with an expired registration in Houston. Vieria ordered Howard out of his car and handcuffed him, the suit says, adding that he complied and no weapons were found but was still placed in a squad car.

Before a second officer could perform what the suit described as a body cavity search, Howard fled.

“He grew frightened of the officers,” Kallinen said in an interview. “That’s why he took off running.”

In brief body camera video released by Kallinen, Vieria can be seen chasing Howard while shouting: “Shoot his a--” to a second officer, Thomas Serrano. After Serrano detained Howard, Vieria can be seen striking Howard in the head.

According to the suit, Vieria used his handcuffs like brass knuckles, hitting him at least three times.

The suit says Howard was so terrified, he defecated. It also alleged that unreleased body camera video showed Vieria, Serrano and a third officer pulling Howard’s pants down and making fun of him.

Efforts to reach Vieria and Serrano were unsuccessful Monday. Vieria’s lawyer, J. Scott Sisocoe, did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did the attorney for the city of Houston, which is also named in the suit.

The president of the Houston Police Officers’ Association said his group is not working with Vieria.

Online court records show that the former officer was released from jail on $10,000 bond.

Kallinen said Howard felt “safer” after the indictment was announced.

“It shows the authorities — the district attorney’s office — will take these kinds of cases seriously, and that the officer will have to suffer the consequences if a jury finds him guilty,” Kallinen said.