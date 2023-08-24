Ex-husband fatally shoots woman the same day she wins custody of kids, Nevada cops say

A man shot his ex-wife dead on the same day she received custody of their kids, Nevada officials told news outlets.

Las Vegas police responded Aug. 17 to reports of a shooting inside an apartment, according to an Aug. 18 news release by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The man, identified as Roidan Durruthy-Mendoza, 38, is accused of shooting his ex-wife, Marillorky Tamayo-Cruz, three times in the head, police told KSNV.

Durruthy-Mendoza had texted Tamayo-Cruz, who had recently been given custody of the home, truck and kids, because he wanted to switch out cars, police told KSNV. Tamayo-Cruz ignored the message, and the argument eventually escalated into a shooting, according to police.

Officials said the couple’s daughter called 911, telling officials to “hurry up” and “he’s got a gun,” police told FOX 5. She was also screaming and gunshots were heard in the background, FOX 5 reported, citing police.

Police told KLAS that the daughter walked away from the phone, and when she returned she told dispatchers her mom was dead.

“I always looked up to her,” the woman’s daughter told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I wanted to be just like her, I don’t know what I’m going to do without her.”

Three other people suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital, polcie said in the release.

McClatchy News reached out to Las Vegas police for more information Aug. 24 and is awaiting a response.

Durruthy-Mendoza left the apartment before officials arrived, officials told KLAS.

He turned himself into Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Headquarters, according to the release, where he told cops “I killed my wife,” police told FOX5.

Durruthy-Mendoza was booked on charges of open murder with a deadly weapon and attempted murder with a deadly weapon, police said.

Dispatcher sends ‘SOS’ text before she is shot, killed by husband, Arkansas cops say

Baby dies after pregnant mom shot in stomach, NC cops say. Man charged with murder

‘I am a murderer.’ 20-year-old kills dad in fight over marijuana, Illinois cops say