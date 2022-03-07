Ex-husband kills woman’s boyfriend in front of her and her daughter, Texas cops say

A Texas man was stabbed to death in front of his girlfriend and her daughter after coming home from dinner, Houston police told news outlets.

The boyfriend, who police say was in his 30s, was killed by his girlfriend’s ex-husband, KTRK reported.

The man was waiting, armed with a knife, at a home on the city’s north side.

When the three returned home around 10 p.m. March 6, the ex-husband confronted them, WOAI reported.

The two men got into an argument and the ex stabbed him, police told the outlet. There were “many witnesses.”

Police pronounced the boyfriend dead at the scene, KHOU reported. Nobody else was injured.

The ex-husband ran and police are searching for him, according to the TV station.

