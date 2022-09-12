Ex-husband kills woman, her boyfriend during custody exchange in Newton County, deputies say

A man is accused of shooting and killing the mother of his child along with her boyfriend in Newton County.

Marquez Smith faces murder and aggravated assault for the shooting that happened on Peeble Way in Covington Sunday evening.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office said Smith and his ex-wife got into a confrontation during a custody exchange for their 15-year-old daughter.

Deputies told Channel 2 that the daughter did not want to go with her father and that he went inside the house to grab a gun.

That is when deputies say Smith shot his ex-wife and her boyfriend as they sat inside their car.

The couple tried to drive away but crashed two houses down the road, according to the sheriff’s office. The mother died on her way to the hospital. Her boyfriend died at the scene.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office said Smith got away from the scene and they started a search for him. Smith turned himself in hours later around midnight.

Smith is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning for a first appearance on the charges.

