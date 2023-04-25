Ex-husband of woman charged with killing boyfriend shares his story

The ex-husband of a Clayton County woman who is charged with murder is sharing his story.

Newoker Hurt is in jail accused of shooting and killing her boyfriend, Shawn Jackson. But her ex-husband said she served time for shooting him 20 years ago.

He recently spoke with Channel 2′s Candace McCowan for WSB Tonight.

Charlie Newhart said there were good times in his marriage to Newoker Hurt. But they also struggled.

“She had a son by somebody else while we were married,” said Newhart.

But their relationship reached a boiling point 20 years ago this month. When Newhart said an argument with Hurt almost turned deadly.

“She pointed the gun at me and shot me in the forearm and the bullet went through my arm and it grazed my son’s forehead,” recalled Newhart. “I look at her and she’s got the gun pointed at my face and I was like ‘oh God I’m getting ready to leave’. She squeezed the trigger, and nothing came out the gun.”

Court records in Wayne County Michigan show the charges Hurt faced in 2003 including assault with the intent to murder. Newhart said Hurt spent 3 years behind bars.

When Hurt’s boyfriend Shawn Jackson went missing in Jonesboro in 2019, Newhart wasn’t shocked.

Clayton County Police now believe Hurt shot and killed her boyfriend, Shawn Jackson in 2019 while he was sleeping after finding out he was cheating. She reported him missing to investigators and his body was found in a shallow grave in Alabama, weeks later. Just last week, 3 and half years since Jackson’s disappearance, investigators charged Hurt with his murder.

Newhart is now sharing his story on social media, with this warning to others.

“You got to look at a person and say if they’re doing something, what if this never changes can you stay in this situation? A lot of times we think this person will change, what if they don’t.”

Hurt’s brother is also charged in this case for helping dispose of Jackson’s body. We reached out to Hurt’s attorney today and did not hear back.

