Ex-ICE agent accused of coercing sex from women he supervised sued by alleged victim

A former Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in Greater Cincinnati, indicted late last year on charges he coerced sex from at least two women under his supervision, is now being sued by one of his alleged victims, court records show.

Using a pseudonym, the 25-year-old woman filed a personal injury lawsuit last month against Andrew Golobic and the federal government, including the Department of Homeland Security and ICE.

The suit accuses the U.S. in part of “failing to control Golobic’s isolation of young, vulnerable, female detainees in his home, office and other locations” and lacking adequate oversight to detect and prevent sexual abuse.

The woman is a native of Mexico who was detained by the feds in April 2018 and released soon after, being assigned to Golobic’s supervision, the suit states.

On two occasions, Golobic coerced the woman into coming over to his home where he sexually assaulted her, according to the lawsuit.

In the first incident, Golobic told the woman she would need to come to his place to retrieve her passport, which she needed to open a bank account, the document says. He then repeatedly told her to come over again, making comments that made the woman feel he would arrest her family and neighbors if she didn’t obey.

The woman “has suffered temporary and permanent physical and psychological harm as a direct and proximate result of Defendants’ actions, and will continue to suffer harm into the future,” her attorneys wrote.

She is requesting a jury trial, compensatory damages greater than $75,000, punitive damages and attorney’s fees.

Court records did not have attorneys for Golobic or the federal government listed Saturday afternoon.

Golobic, who worked for more than a decade as a deportation officer in Blue Ash, worked in the Alternative to Detention Program, which allows certain low-risk asylum seekers and immigrants to remain in the community while their cases are processed.

Prosecutors said Golobic had control over how much freedom the immigrants could have by changing how often they needed to report to immigration and changing their level of supervision.

The indictment states Golobric sexually assaulted two women and pushed one of them into a "commercial sex act.”

Investigators said Golobic also attempted to influence a witness who had reported his behavior to ICE and deleted things from his phone when he learned his conduct had been reported.

He was indicted in December on numerous counts including sex trafficking, deprivation of civil rights, witness tampering and destruction of records in a federal investigation. A trial in his criminal case is expected to begin in November, court records show.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Ex-ICE agent sued over alleged sexual assault of woman he supervised