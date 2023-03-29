Ex-ICE officer from Riley Twp. takes plea deal in criminal sexual conduct case

A former federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent from Riley Township pleaded no contest this week to two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct 30 years after the incidents, according to the Michigan Attorney General's office.

Kevin Taylor, 49, pleaded no contest to assaulting two minor relatives between 1989 and 1994 when he would have been 17 to 21 years old. His victims spanned the ages of four to nine during those years.

The plea deal includes a sentencing agreement of 5 to 15 years in prison and Taylor must register as a sex offender. A no-contest plea is not a formal admission of guilt but is treated as a conviction for sentencing purposes.

Taylor was charged with six counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in Wayne County in June. The ICE Office of Professional Responsibility launched an investigation in July 2021 after receiving the initial reports. The office forwarded the findings to the attorney general's office.

"I want victims of sexual violence in this state to know that justice can and often is pursued in cases where assaults occurred years or even decades ago, or when their assailants have ascended to positions of authority,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. “I am grateful for the investigative work and partnership with Immigration and Customs Enforcement and especially to the courage of the victims here who leant their strength and conviction to the cause of public safety.”

Taylor is scheduled to be sentenced at 9 a.m. April 28.

“Today’s plea brings justice one step closer for the survivors of Taylor’s heinous crimes,” ICE’s Jennifer Huerta said in a statement. “This case is a great example of the investigative and prosecutorial tenacity of both OPR, and our law enforcement partners, who continue to fight for these brave individuals. These survivors should be commended for their strength and determination, without which, Taylor may not have been stopped from victimizing others.”

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Ex-ICE officer from Riley Twp. takes plea deal in criminal sexual conduct case