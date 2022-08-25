Ex-Idaho lawmaker’s motion for retrial, acquittal denied. He’ll be sentenced next week

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

Former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger’s motion to retry or acquit his rape conviction has been denied by 4th District Judge Michael Reardon.

The ex-North Idaho lawmaker is expected to be sentenced Aug. 31.

Von Ehlinger was found guilty of raping a legislative intern by a 12-person jury in April. The former intern, 19 at the time of the sexual assault, said he forced her to perform oral sex at his apartment after they had dinner. The woman was kept anonymous throughout the trial and was referred to only as J.V. in court records.

He is expected to be sentenced at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Ada County Courthouse.

Von Ehlinger was a former Lewiston legislator and resigned from his Idaho House seat over the allegation last year.

