Ex-Idaho lawmaker, state Parks and Recreation director charged with battering woman

A former Idaho Democratic lawmaker and director of the Department of Parks and Recreation was charged with a felony after he allegedly shoved a woman to the ground, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office.

David Langhorst, 63, was charged with felony aggravated battery, according to the complaint, which was obtained by the Idaho Statesman. He broke the woman’s wrist by pushing her to the pavement, the complaint said.

Langhorst could face up to 15 years in prison under Idaho law.

The Boise resident led Idaho’s Department of Parks and Recreation from 2014 until his retirement in 2020. During his tenure, the department built a visitors center at the Lake Cascade State Park.

Langhorst, a Democrat, served as a state representative from 2002 to 2004, and then as a state senator for four years. He represented Boise’s Legislative District 16 during all three terms.

Langhorst was also an appointed member of the Idaho Tax Commission from 2009 to 2014.

He was booked into the Ada County Jail early Tuesday, online jail records show. Langhorst is expected to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 19 for a preliminary hearing.

The Statesman has reached out to the Boise Police Department, who made the arrest, for additional information.