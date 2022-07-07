Ex-Idaho State football coach enters plea in drive-by shooting. Attorney assails charges

Former Idaho State University assistant football coach DaVonte’ Neal pleaded not guilty in late June to several charges related to the shooting death of a 25-year-old Arizonan in 2017, according to court records obtained by the Idaho Statesman.

Neal, who joined the Bengals’ staff earlier this year, was charged with first-degree murder, drive-by shooting and discharge of a weapon at a structure, according to court records. His jury trial is set for February 2023.

A Maricopa County grand jury on May 16 indicted the 29-year-old in connection with the killing of Bryan Burns. According to the indictment, released by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, Neal was accused of knowingly killing Burns or committing a drive-by shooting that resulted in Burns’ death.

An Idaho State spokesperson told the Statesman by phone that Neal is no longer employed with the university. In a June news release, the university said it was in the process of terminating Neal’s contract.

As of Thursday, Neal was in custody at the Maricopa County 4th Avenue Jail on a $1 million bond, according to online jail records. He was booked on June 14.

Neal’s attorney says police report is ‘inaccurate’

Neal’s attorney, Kenneth Countryman, told the Statesman on Thursday that he believes the state is “presenting a lot of inaccuracies” when it comes to the shooting. He also added that the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office report is “inaccurate” and “misleading.”

“I think the case was not filed for five years for (a) reason,” Countryman told the Statesman by phone Thursday. “We’re pretty adamant that he’s not guilty of this offense.

“They got a lot of things wrong in that report. We’re in the process of trying to actually find out what happened.”

Countryman declined to provide the Statesman with a copy of the report.

The Statesman submitted a public records request to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office more than a month ago for a report related to the shooting, but has not received it. On Thursday, Sgt. Monica Bretado said the request was still being processed.

Relationship between Neal and Burns unclear

Countryman wouldn’t divulge specifics about any relationship between Neal and Burns, but did say “Mr. Burns was well aware of who Mr. Neal was; I’m not sure the opposite is true.”

KPNX, an NBC affiliate in Phoenix, reported that court documents indicated Neal might have been jealous that Burns was in a relationship with the mother of Neal’s daughter. It’s not clear what documents the Arizona TV station obtained.

Burns was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, according to an obituary. After a year at Kentucky State University, he moved to Phoenix, where he attended classes at Mesa Community College.

“Bryan (Burns) will be remembered for his bigger than life smile, a great sense of humor, freedom of spirit,” his obituary read. “He is a beloved son, brother, grandson, and family member who will be missed.”