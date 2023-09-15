Ex-Idaho teacher ‘groomed and sexually abused’ student. He was just sentenced

A former middle school teacher could spend the next six decades in prison after he pleaded guilty to having sexual contact with a student.

Fourth District Judge Lynn Norton sentenced Cory Gaylor, who taught Spanish at Kuna Middle School, to up to 60 years in prison after he “groomed and sexually abused” the student in his classroom on several occasions, according to a news release from the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office. The 52-year-old could be eligible for parole after 13 years in prison.

“Every day parents send their kids off to school — a place that is supposed to be protected, a place where kids are supposed to get to be kids, a space that is safe for kids to learn and grow,” Ada County Deputy Prosecutor Katelyn Farley said during the Thursday sentencing. “The defendant was a teacher and was supposed to be teaching (the victim). Instead, the defendant took this safe place and used it to select a victim. The fact that he used his position to engage in this conduct is reprehensible.”

Gaylor pleaded guilty to lewd conduct with a child under 16 and enticing a child over the internet in July, online court records showed. Two other felony charges, another count of lewd conduct and one count of sexual abuse of a minor, were dropped against him.

Gaylor texted the victim prior to the assault for several weeks to “entice the victim for sex,” according to the news release.

“I want to acknowledge the victim’s courage in coming forward to report this crime,” Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts said in the news release.

Resources for sexual assault survivors

The Faces of Hope Victim Center is available for sexual assault victims in need of emergency services at 417 S. 6th St. in Boise. Survivors should call 911 in emergencies or call 208-577-4400 on weekdays during business hours.

Faces of Hope provides free medical care and forensic examinations for victims, as well as assistance with filing police reports and mental health care. Survivors who may need help are also encouraged to contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.