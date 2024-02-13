Ex-IL State Sen. Collins found guilty of lying on tax returns
Former Illinois State Sen. Annazette Collins was found guilty of lying on her tax returns on Monday.
Former Illinois State Sen. Annazette Collins was found guilty of lying on her tax returns on Monday.
Spencer Dinwiddie will have his first chance to play with the Lakers on Tuesday vs. the Pistons.
Tiger Woods and Nike ended their partnership last month after 27 years together.
The Super Bowl is over, but the deals aren't: Get easy access to all that streaming goodness for a steal.
Former President Donald Trump’s lawyers file a last-ditch appeal with the United States Supreme Court on the question of whether presidential immunity protects him from being prosecuted for alleged crimes he committed when he tried to overturn his loss to Joe Biden in the 2020 election.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill talks about the NBA news coming out of the weekend and into buyout season before discussing the suddenly resurgent Golden State Warriors.
The former No. 2 pick will hit the free-agent market at 29 years old.
A consumer-grade spyware operation called TheTruthSpy poses an ongoing security and privacy risk to thousands of people whose Android devices are unknowingly compromised with its mobile surveillance apps, not least due to a simple security flaw that its operators never fixed. Now, two hacking groups have independently found the flaw that allows the mass access of victims' stolen mobile device data directly from TheTruthSpy's servers. Crimew, who was given a cache of TheTruthSpy's victim data from ByteMeCrew, also described finding several new security vulnerabilities in TheTruthSpy's software stack.
With the waiver wire flush with free agents ready to be picked up, these five players are ready to elevate your fantasy hockey roster.
Grab serious discounts on everything from stick vacs to air fryers before these deals are toast.
Fred Zinkie suggests taking a big name early to anchor your outfield and then picking your spots at a deep position with intriguing names.
After acknowledging last week that Meta's X competitor Threads would not actively recommend political content, the company today announced a test of a new trends feature, "topics," where such content could potentially surface anyway. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Monday that Threads would begin a small test of the feature, initially in the U.S., to help users find "timely topics" that others are discussing on the social network. Today's topics, as the section will be titled, are determined by Meta's AI systems and are based on what people are engaging with on Threads, Meta told TechCrunch.
Redick is reportedly joining Doris Burke and Mike Breen on ESPN's No. 1 NBA broadcast team.
Foster has been UCLA's running backs coach for the past seven seasons.
To get a home that truly sparkles, you need to think outside the box and focus on things you never even knew you had to.
The auto-retractable blade and convenient magnetic base make it a no-brainer, shoppers say.
This No. 1 bestselling invention has more than 48,000 shoppers raving about its clutter-clearing virtues.
Rivian adds a 106-kWh Standard battery and a 121-kWh Standard+ battery option to the R1T and R1S. Both are limited to the dual-motor powertrains.
Grief and loss are experiences everyone will encounter; and now the state of New Jersey is trying to ensure that more young people are prepared for it.
The Chiefs have won a third Super Bowl with Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid.
One fan even said it's such good quality, it's 'as if it was bought from Lululemon.'