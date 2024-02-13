Ex-IL State Sen. Collins found guilty of lying on tax returns

TechCrunch

After acknowledging last week that Meta's X competitor Threads would not actively recommend political content, the company today announced a test of a new trends feature, "topics," where such content could potentially surface anyway. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Monday that Threads would begin a small test of the feature, initially in the U.S., to help users find "timely topics" that others are discussing on the social network. Today's topics, as the section will be titled, are determined by Meta's AI systems and are based on what people are engaging with on Threads, Meta told TechCrunch.