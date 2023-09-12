Ex-Indiana councilman wanted for child rape may be in Gatlinburg area, investigators say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — State and federal authorities searching for a former Indiana county councilman accused of sex crimes say he may be in the Gatlinburg, Tennessee area.

The U.S. Marshals Service and Indiana State Police are searching for 55-year-old Steven Sumner. He is charged with the rape of an underage girl and more than a dozen related felony charges, according to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers wrote in a social media post that there is reason to believe Sumner has been in and may still be in the Gatlinburg, Tenn. area. He also has connections to the Waynesville, N.C. area and Maryland.

Knoxville deli owner asks community for help in search for kidney donor

Sumner, who also goes by Craig, formerly served as a councilman in Madison County, Ind. He is described as 6’0″ tall, 215 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Investigators said he has a history of participating in the Nazarene Church in Montana & Colorado having attended the Nazarene Church Bible College. He may also be working as a handyman.

He is believed to be accompanied by a Sharon Wood Barker. She is described as 5’7″, 125 lbs. with blonde hair.

Trial delayed for man charged in Loudon County deputy’s death

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.