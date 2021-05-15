Iran's hard-line judiciary chief registers presidential run

  • Ebrahim Raisi, head of Iran's judiciary waves to media as he attends at the Interior Ministry to register his candidacy for the June 18 presidential elections at the elections headquarters of the Interior Ministry in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, May 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
  • Ebrahim Raisi, head of Iran's judiciary registers his name as a candidate for the June 18 presidential elections at the interior Ministry in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, May 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
  • Ebrahim Raisi, head of Iran's judiciary shows his identification document while registering his name as a candidate for the June 18 presidential elections at elections headquarters of the Interior Ministry in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, May 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
  • Ebrahim Raisi, head of Iran's judiciary speaks to media after registering his name as a candidate for the June 18 presidential elections at the elections headquarters of the Interior Ministry in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, May 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
  • Ebrahim Raisi, head of Iran's judiciary attends the Interior Ministry to register his candidacy for the June 18 presidential elections at the elections headquarters of the Interior Ministry in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, May 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
  • Ebrahim Raisi, head of Iran's judiciary leaves a news conference after registering his candidacy for the June 18 presidential elections at the elections headquarters of the Interior Ministry in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, May 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
  • Former Iranian parliament speaker Ali Larijani attends a news conference after registering his candidacy for the June 18 presidential elections at the elections headquarters of the Interior Ministry in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, May 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
  • Former Iranian parliament speaker Ali Larijani shows his identification document while registering his name as a candidate for the June 18 presidential elections at elections headquarters of the Interior Ministry in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, May 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
  • Former Iranian parliament speaker Ali Larijani, front right, registers his name as a candidate for the June 18 presidential elections at the interior Ministry in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, May 15, 2021.(AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
  • Former Iranian parliament speaker Ali Larijani attends a news conference after registering his candidacy for the June 18 presidential elections at the elections headquarters of the Interior Ministry in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, May 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
  • Iranian Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri attends a news conference after registering his candidacy for the June 18 presidential elections at the elections headquarters of the Interior Ministry in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, May 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
  • Iranian Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri registers his name as a candidate for the June 18 presidential elections at the interior Ministry in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, May 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
  • Iranian Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri speaks to media after registering his name as a candidate for the June 18 presidential elections at the elections headquarters of the Interior Ministry in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, May 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
1 / 13

Iran Elections

Ebrahim Raisi, head of Iran's judiciary waves to media as he attends at the Interior Ministry to register his candidacy for the June 18 presidential elections at the elections headquarters of the Interior Ministry in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, May 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JON GAMBRELL
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran's judiciary chief, a hard-line cleric linked to mass executions in 1988, registered on Saturday to run in the Islamic Republic’s presidential election next month, a vote that comes as negotiators struggle to resuscitate Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers.

The cleric, Ebrahim Raisi, is among the more prominent hopefuls — he garnered nearly 16 million votes in the 2017 election. He lost that race to Iran's relatively moderate President Hassan Rouhani, whose administration struck the atomic accord.

Raisi's close ties to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his popularity — due partly to his televised anti-corruption campaign — could make him a favorite in the election. Analysts already believe that hard-liners enjoy an edge as Rouhani is term limited from running again. The public has widely grown disenchanted with Rouhani's administration after 2018, when then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from the nuclear deal.

Raisi, wearing a black turban that identifies him in Shiite tradition as a direct descendant of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad, offered fiery remarks to journalists at the Interior Ministry as he registered. He vowed that if he wins the June 18 vote, corruption will be “dried up.”

“Those who founded and partnered with the current situation can’t claim they can change it,” Raisi said. “People are complaining about the current situation. They are upset. Their disappointment is on the rise. This should be stopped.”

The 60-year-old sought to strike a populist note, urging the public to donate to his campaign and “turn their homes into election headquarters” as he wasn't wealthy.

“We need individuals who believe in change,” he said.

Raisi had been named as a possible successor to Iran’s 82-year-old supreme leader, leading some to suggest he wouldn’t run in the race. His entry immediately saw some hard-liners announce they would withdraw, raising Raisi's prominence further among the candidates.

A February telephone survey conducted by the Chicago Council on Global Affairs and the Toronto-based organization IranPoll found 27% of respondents said they wished Raisi would become Iran's next president, the highest among named candidates. The survey found 35% undecided; the poll interviewed 1,006 Iranians and had a margin of error of 3.09%.

“I think he’s someone that the system trusts, particularly Khamenei,” said Sanam Vakil, the deputy director of Chatham House’s Middle East and North Africa Program. “If you look at Raisi’s biography and background, it reads quite similar to that of the supreme leader’s.

"If Khamenei is thinking about his legacy, he would probably be looking for someone who is similar to him and ideologically aligned with him and looking to protect what Khamenei has done over the last 30 years,” Vakil added.

Activists hold a jaded view of Raisi. As the head of the judiciary, he oversees a justice system in Iran that remains one of the world's top executioners. United Nations experts and others have criticized Iran for detaining dual nationals and those with ties abroad to be used as bargaining chips in negotiations with the West.

Then there's the 1988 mass executions that came at the end of Iran’s long war with Iraq. After Iran’s then-Supreme Leader Ruhollah Khomeini accepted a U.N.-brokered cease-fire, members of the Iranian opposition group Mujahedeen-e-Khalq, heavily armed by Saddam Hussein, stormed across the Iranian border in a surprise attack.

Iran ultimately blunted their assault, but the attack set the stage for the sham retrials of political prisoners, militants and others that would become known as “death commissions.” Some who appeared were asked to identify themselves. Those who responded “mujahedeen” were sent to their deaths, while others were questioned about their willingness to “clear minefields for the army of the Islamic Republic,” according to a 1990 Amnesty International report.

International rights groups estimate that as many as 5,000 people were executed, while the Mujahedeen-e-Khalq puts the number at 30,000. Iran has never fully acknowledged the executions, apparently carried out on Khomeini’s orders, though some argue that other top officials were effectively in charge in the months before his 1989 death.

Raisi, then a deputy prosecutor in Tehran, took part in some of the panels at Evin and Gohardasht prisons. A tape of a meeting of Raisi and his boss meeting prominent Grand Ayatollah Hossein Ali Montazeri leaked out in 2016, with Montazeri describing the executions as “the biggest crime in the history of the Islamic Republic.”

Raisi never publicly acknowledged his role in the executions while campaigning for president in 2017. After his loss, Khamenei appointed him as head of the judiciary in 2019.

Raisi previously ran the Imam Reza charity foundation, which manages a vast conglomerate of businesses and endowments in Iran believed to be worth tens of billions of dollars. It is one of many bonyads, or charitable foundations, fueled by donations or assets seized after Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Analysts have speculated that Khamenei could be grooming Raisi as a possible candidate to be Iran’s third-ever supreme leader, who has final say on all state matters and serves as the country’s commander-in-chief.

Within Iran, candidates exist on a political spectrum that broadly includes hard-liners who want to expand Iran’s nuclear program, moderates who hold onto the status quo, and reformists who want to change the theocracy from within.

Those calling for radical change find themselves blocked from even running for office by the Guardian Council, a 12-member panel that vets and approves candidates under Khamenei’s watch.

Other candidates who registered on Saturday, the last day of the registration, include Ali Larijani, a prominent conservative voice and former parliament speaker who later allied himself with Rouhani. Another hopeful is Mohsen Hashemi Rafsanjani, the eldest son of the late former Iranian President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani and a prominent reformist on Tehran's city council.

Rouhani's senior Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri also registered, as did Central Bank chief Abdolanasser Hemmati.

Several of the hopefuls have prominent backgrounds in the Revolutionary Guard, a paramilitary force answerable only to Khamenei. Iran’s former hard-line President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad registered Wednesday.

The Guardian Council will announce a final list of candidates by May 27, and a 20-day campaign season begins the following day.

___

Associated Press writer Nasser Karimi in Tehran, Iran, contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Former speaker of Iran's parliament registers to run in next month's presidential election

    The registration of Larijani, a former nuclear negotiator and adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was broadcast live on state television. But the hopes of the nation's clerical rulers for a high turnout at the polls may be hit by rising discontent over an economy crippled by U.S. sanctions re-imposed after Washington exited the nuclear deal three years ago.

  • Turner to lead House GOP push for military sexual assault overhaul

    The Ohio congressman on Friday endorsed Gillibrand’s bill to change how the services handle serious crimes.

  • Israeli airstrike on Gaza home kills at least 10 people, most of them children

    Overnight, several areas of the densely populated Palestinian territory were pounded in strikes, wreaking havoc.

  • Reporter's Notebook: Covering final months of U.S. troop withdrawal

    Charlie D'Agata spent the last few weeks in Afghanistan as U.S. troops began withdrawing, and as Taliban violence surged. He spoke with General Scott Miller about the so-called "forever" war" that will soon end for American and NATO forces, but not for the Afghan people. Here's his reporter's notebook.

  • Republican governors learn to navigate the party's anti-trans bills

    Some Republican governors have found themselves at odds with their own party over a record number of bills targeting transgender children.Why it matters: Social conservatives see a winning issue in bills to restrict trans students' participation in sports and access to health care, but the sudden push has met resistance even from some staunch conservatives.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) vetoed a bill to criminalize gender-affirming care for trans kids last month, calling it an "extreme" government overreach. The state's GOP-controlled legislature later overrode his veto.Hutchinson told Axios he was concerned about the harm the bill could cause and also wanted to send a message to his Republican colleagues that they need to get back to a restrained government."This one, it was important to draw the line ... it's the most extreme law in the country," he said. Although he vetoed the health care bill, Hutchinson signed two measures on trans students' participation in sports. The health care legislation "was not theoretical, it was very real, and that's the difference in those two bills," he said.Hutchinson acknowledged that "no one has cited an example of where trans athletes have tried to compete [in the state]" — which has been a liability elsewhere.North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum (R) vetoed a bill that would ban K-12 trans students from playing sports on teams that align with their gender identity, saying: "There is no evidence" to suggest fairness in sports is in danger. "To date there has not been a single recorded incident of a transgender girl attempting to play on a North Dakota girls' team," he said in a veto statement. His office declined to comment further.South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) initially opposed a bill in her state to ban trans students from playing women's sports, citing "vague" language and the threat of a lawsuit from the NCAA. She later used executive orders to enact a modified version of the ban.Her initial opposition met with blowback on the right, and "planted some doubts among social conservatives" about her strength as a potential 2024 presidential contender, the N.Y. Times' Jonathan Martin writes. Between the lines: Anti-trans bills are "just an election strategy in general to instill fear in others, whatever that 'other' is," said Dan Zwonitzer, a Republican member of the Wyoming House, who came out as gay several years ago. "That's a great political tactic to help win elections. It just sucks that you're the target."Two freshman Republicans in the state legislature said at the beginning of their session that trans youth in junior high sports are Wyoming's most important issue, Zwonitzer told Axios."Half of us did that awkward look at each other, like, 'where's this coming from?'" he said. "All of a sudden this year, it is seemingly the new battleground issue." The other side: Former Florida Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, a Republican whose son is transgender, told Axios that Republicans may be misreading the politics of the issue.“Doing the right thing to support trans youth does not mean that you will be handed a political death sentence," she said.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Two main contenders sign up for Iran's presidential election

    The June 18 election to succeed President Hassan Rouhani is seen as a test of the legitimacy of the country's clerical rulers who are hoping for a high turnout. But voter interest may be hit by rising discontent over an economy that has been crippled by U.S. sanctions reimposed after Washington exited a nuclear deal between Iran and major powers three years ago. Raisi is a 60-year-old mid-ranking cleric in Iran’s Shi’ite Muslim establishment.

  • Delaware State University will use Biden's stimulus to cancel over $700,000 in student debt

    On average, $3,276 in student debt will be canceled for eligible borrowers: recent graduates who faced financial hardships during the pandemic.

  • Israel's military conflict with Gaza enters fifth day

    The violence between Israel forces and Palestinian militants entered a fifth day on Friday, with fresh air strikes, artillery fire, and rocket attacks.The Israeli military said in a statement shortly after midnight that air and ground forces were attacking Gaza.Rocket barrages from the Hamas-run enclave swiftly followed.Witnesses said many families living in areas of Gaza near the border fled their homes, some seeking shelter at United Nations-run schools.On Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country's military campaign "will take more time.""The defence activity of Iron Dome batteries is giving us an offensive space and the IDF (Israeli Defence Forces) has already attacked hundreds of targets, we will soon pass 1,000 (targets). We continue striking Hamas while defending our citizens."A funeral was held on Thursday for a Hamas commander killed in the Israeli strikes.Since Monday, more than 100 people have been killed in Gaza, including dozens of children, medical officials said.On the Israeli side, authorities said seven people had been killed, including a soldier who was laid to rest on Thursday.International calls for an end to the hostilities have so far had no effect, as both sides show no sign of stepping down.Tension has also spread to inside Israel with violent clashes reported in mixed communities of Jews and the Arab minority, prompting Israel's president to warn of a civil war.The Israeli city of Lod was on edge Thursday night, as police patrolled the streets and made arrests.The city has seen rioting, burning of cars, and violent attacks on individuals.The UN Security Council will publicly discuss the worsening crisis on Sunday, diplomats said, after the U.S earlier objected to a meeting on Friday.The 15-member council has met privately twice this week, but it has so far been unable to agree on a public statement.Israel's escalating military conflict with Gaza is the worst since a 2014 war.

  • Pipeline Attack Yields Urgent Lessons About U.S. Cybersecurity

    For years, government officials and industry executives have run elaborate simulations of a targeted cyberattack on the power grid or gas pipelines in the United States, imagining how the country would respond. But when the real, this-is-not-a-drill moment arrived, it didn’t look anything like the war games. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The attacker was not a terror group or a hostile state like Russia, China or Iran, as had been assumed in the simulations. It was a criminal extortion ring. The goal was not to disrupt the economy by taking a pipeline offline but to hold corporate data for ransom. The most visible effects — long lines of nervous motorists at gas stations — stemmed not from a government response but from a decision by the victim, Colonial Pipeline, which controls nearly half the gasoline, jet fuel and diesel flowing along the East Coast, to turn off the spigot. It did so out of concern that the malware that had infected its back-office functions could make it difficult to bill for fuel delivered along the pipeline or even spread into the pipeline’s operating system. What happened next was a vivid example of the difference between tabletop simulations and the cascade of consequences that can follow even a relatively unsophisticated attack. The aftereffects of the episode are still playing out, but some of the lessons are already clear, and they demonstrate how far the government and private industry have to go in preventing and dealing with cyberattacks and in creating rapid backup systems for when critical infrastructure goes down. In this case, the long-held belief that the pipeline’s operations were totally isolated from the data systems that were locked up by DarkSide, a ransomware gang believed to be operating out of Russia, turned out to be false. And the company’s decision to turn off the pipeline touched off a series of dominoes including panic buying at the pumps and a quiet fear inside the government that the damage could spread quickly. A confidential assessment prepared by the Energy and Homeland Security Departments found that the country could only afford another three to five days with the Colonial pipeline shut down before buses and other mass transit would have to limit operations because of a lack of diesel fuel. Chemical factories and refinery operations would also shut down, because there would be no way to distribute what they produced, the report said. And while President Joe Biden’s aides announced efforts to find alternative ways to haul gasoline and jet fuel up the East Coast, none were immediately in place. There was a shortage of truck drivers and of tanker cars for trains. “Every fragility was exposed,” said Dmitri Alperovitch, who co-founded CrowdStrike, a cybersecurity firm, and chairs the think tank Silverado Policy Accelerator. “We learned a lot about what could go wrong. Unfortunately, so did our adversaries.” The list of lessons is long. Colonial, a private company, may have thought it had an impermeable wall of protections, but it was easily breached. Even after it paid the extortionists nearly $5 million in digital currency to recover its data, the company found that the process of decrypting its data and turning the pipeline back on was agonizingly slow, meaning it will still be days before the East Coast gets back to normal. “This is not like flicking on a light switch,” Biden said Thursday, noting that the 5,500-mile pipeline had never before been shut down. For the administration, the event proved a perilous week in crisis management. Biden told aides, one recalled, that nothing could wreak political damage faster than television images of gas lines and rising prices, with the inevitable comparison to Jimmy Carter’s worse moments as president. Biden feared that, unless the pipeline resumed operations, panic receded and price gouging was nipped in the bud, the situation would feed concerns that the economic recovery is still fragile and that inflation is rising. Beyond the flurry of actions to get oil moving on trucks, trains and ships, Biden published a long-gestating executive order that, for the first time, seeks to mandate changes in cybersecurity. And he suggested that he was willing to take steps that the Obama administration hesitated to take during the 2016 election hacks — direct action to strike back at the attackers. “We’re also going to pursue a measure to disrupt their ability to operate,” Biden said, a line that seemed to hint that U.S. Cyber Command, the military’s cyberwarfare force, was being authorized to kick DarkSide offline, much as it did to another ransomware group in the fall before the presidential election. Hours later, the group’s internet sites went dark. By early Friday, DarkSide and several other ransomware groups, including Babuk, which has hacked Washington D.C.’s police department, announced they were getting out of the game. DarkSide alluded to disruptive action by an unspecified law enforcement agency, though it was not clear if that was the result of U.S. action or pressure from Russia before Biden’s expected summit with President Vladimir Putin. And going quiet might simply have reflected a decision by the ransomware gang to frustrate retaliation efforts by shutting down its operations, perhaps temporarily. The Pentagon’s Cyber Command referred questions to the National Security Council, which declined to comment. The episode underscored the emergence of a new “blended threat,” one that may come from cybercriminals, but is often tolerated, and sometimes encouraged, by a nation that sees the attacks as serving its interests.That is why Biden singled out Russia — not as the culprit, but as the nation that harbors more ransomware groups than any other country. “We do not believe the Russian government was involved in this attack, but we do have strong reason to believe the criminals who did this attack are living in Russia,” Biden said. “We have been in direct communication with Moscow about the imperative for responsible countries to take action against these ransomware networks.” With DarkSide’s systems down, it is unclear how Biden’s administration would retaliate further, beyond possible indictments and sanctions, which have not deterred Russian cybercriminals before. Striking back with a cyberattack also carries its own risks of escalation. The administration also has to reckon with the fact that so much of America’s critical infrastructure is owned and operated by the private sector and remains ripe for attack. “This attack has exposed just how poor our resilience is,” said Kiersten E. Todt, managing director of the nonprofit Cyber Readiness Institute. “We are overthinking the threat, when we’re still not doing the bare basics to secure our critical infrastructure.” The good news, some officials said, was that Americans got a wake-up call. Congress came face-to-face with the reality that the federal government lacks the authority to require the companies that control more than 80% of the nation’s critical infrastructure to adopt minimal levels of cybersecurity. The bad news, they said, was that U.S. adversaries — not only superpowers but terrorists and cybercriminals — learned just how little it takes to incite chaos across a large part of the country, even if they do not break into the core of the electric grid, or the operational control systems that move gasoline, water and propane around the country. Something as basic as a well-designed ransomware attack may easily do the trick, while offering plausible deniability to states like Russia, China and Iran that often tap outsiders for sensitive cyberoperations. It remains a mystery how DarkSide first broke into Colonial’s business network. The privately held company has said virtually nothing about how the attack unfolded, at least in public. It waited four days before having any substantive discussions with the administration, an eternity during a cyberattack. Cybersecurity experts also note that Colonial Pipeline would never have had to shut down its pipeline if it had more confidence in the separation between its business network and pipeline operations. “There should absolutely be separation between data management and the actual operational technology,” Todt said. “Not doing the basics is frankly inexcusable for a company that carries 45% of gas to the East Coast.” Other pipeline operators in the United States deploy advanced firewalls between their data and their operations that only allow data to flow one direction, out of the pipeline, and would prevent a ransomware attack from spreading in. Colonial Pipeline has not said whether it deployed that level of security on its pipeline. Industry analysts say many critical infrastructure operators say installing such unidirectional gateways along a 5,500-mile pipeline can be complicated or prohibitively expensive. Others say the cost to deploy those safeguards are still cheaper than the losses from potential downtime. Deterring ransomware criminals, which have been growing in number and brazenness over the past few years, will certainly be more difficult than deterring nations. But this week made the urgency clear. “It’s all fun and games when we are stealing each other’s money,” said Sue Gordon, a former principal deputy director of national intelligence, and a longtime CIA analyst with a specialty in cyberissues, said at a conference held by The Cipher Brief, an online intelligence newsletter. “When we are messing with a society’s ability to operate, we can’t tolerate it.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Justin Fields ‘doing everything’ he can to earn starting QB job with Bears

    Former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is working hard, 'doing everything he can to be the starter for the Chicago Bears.

  • U.S. warns domestic extremists could exploit easing COVID-19 restrictions

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Department of Homeland Security warned on Friday that domestic extremists could take advantage of easing COVID-19 restrictions to launch attacks on a broader range of targets. In a new national terrorism advisory bulletin, DHS said the United States in 2021 is "facing threats that have evolved significantly and become increasingly complex and volatile," including threats posed by domestic terrorists, by individuals and by "groups engaged in grievance-based violence". DHS said social media and online forums "are increasingly exploited by these actors to influence and spread violent extremist narratives and activity."

  • Dramatic photo shows Israel unleashing its Iron Dome interceptors against rockets from Gaza

    Israel's Iron Dome system tracks incoming rockets and fires projectiles to destroy them before they land.

  • Bank of England Official: It’s ‘Probable’ UK Will Launch a Digital Currency

    Sir Jon Cunliffe expressed the concern that consumers may find stablecoins more attractive than bank offerings.

  • Canada slams 'unconscionable' Iran conduct since airliner shootdown

    Canada on Thursday condemned Tehran's "unconscionable" conduct since Iranian forces shot down an airliner last year, killing 176 people, including dozens of Canadians, and vowed to keep pressing for answers as to what really happened. The comments by Foreign Minister Marc Garneau were among the strongest Ottawa has made about the January 2020 disaster. "The behavior of the Iranian government has been frankly unconscionable in this past 15 months and we are going to continue to pursue them so we have accountability," Garneau told a committee of legislators examining what occurred.

  • DR Congo Eid clashes: Court hands down death sentences

    Rival Muslim groups clashed over who should lead end-of-Ramadan celebrations, killing one policeman.

  • Colonial pipeline attack increases bipartisan urgency to reform cyberattack reporting laws

    There was already a bipartisan effort in Congress to craft legislation that would require certain companies, particularly those that operate critical infrastructure, to report cyberattacks, and the recent ransomware strike against the Colonial Pipeline has increased the urgency to get things done, Politico reports. "You couldn't have a better reason" for adding a mandate than the attacks on Colonial and SolarWinds, which took place last year, Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) told Politico. He's working alongside Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), who said requiring companies like Colonial to alert the government of an attack is just "the tip of the iceberg of what we need to do." Private companies have bristled at the idea of voluntarily sharing their data with the government for fear of leaks, Politico notes, but as the risk of cyberattacks increases, a mandate could become harder and harder to avoid. Until something is in place, the U.S. government will remain "completely blind to what is happening," Brandon Wales, the acting director of the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, told reporters earlier this week, per Politico. "That just weakens our overall cyber posture across our entire country." Warner said the legislation would provide a "public-private forum, with appropriate immunity and confidentiality." Read more at Politico. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ousterThe Wuhan lab-leak hypothesis deserves relentless investigatingManhattan prosecutors are reportedly investigating if Trump paid tuition of CFO's grandkids

  • Serge Ibaka looks sharp in return, but Clippers sit several players and lose to Rockets

    Serge Ibaka had 15 points and seven rebounds in his first game since March 14, but the Clippers lost 122-115 to the host Houston Rockets.

  • Putin bemoans Ukraine's crackdown on pro-Russia opposition

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday harshly criticized Ukrainian authorities for what he described as their crackdown on the Moscow-friendly opposition amid simmering tensions between the two neighbors. Putin's statement comes a day after Viktor Medvedchuk, who heads the Opposition Platform for Life party, the largest opposition force in parliament, was placed under house arrest on treason charges that he denied. Medvedchuk has close personal ties with Putin, the godfather of his daughter.

  • Melrose explains why these Panthers are different. And how long the team can stay together

    The question, posed to the NHL’s most recognizable television analyst, was simple: Can you remember a Florida Panthers team as good as this one?

  • See what's new for Preakness entertainment in 2021

    If you are heading to Pimlico for the Preakness, you won't find the normal InfieldFest, but there will still be plenty of entertainment to enjoy.