Ex-Jacksonville City Council member Reggie Brown's house taken for fraud restitution

Former City Council member Reggie Brown arrives at Jacksonville's federal courthouse for his sentencing in October 2020.

A federal judge signed a final order Tuesday forfeiting former Jacksonville City Council member Reggie Brown’s house to prosecutors as part of a judgment for a string of fraud convictions.

“Clear title to the real property is now vested in the United States of America,” U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard wrote in an order turning over the house at 3063 Ray Road off Cleveland Road in Northwest Jacksonville.

Brown was ordered to pay about $412,000 in restitution in October 2020, when he was sentenced to 18 months in prison for his part in dozens of counts of mail and wire fraud and money laundering from a private business project with fellow former council member Katrina Brown (no relation).

The money hadn’t been repaid by January, when Howard approved a preliminary forfeiture order days after Brown was released from Federal Correctional Institution Jesup in southeast Georgia.

Brown, 60, tried to delay the forfeiture, saying in a court motion he wrote himself that “I will be homeless” and that losing the house he had owned since 2010 would complicate his transition from prison into a productive life.

But Howard ruled last week that any challenge to the restitution order legally should have been made soon after Brown was sentenced, the same way a defendant has a time limit on appealing a sentence. While Brown’s lawyer appealed his prison term in 2020, the judge wrote, he didn’t challenge the restitution order.

“[T]here is no point to staying the forfeiture proceedings because it is too late for Brown to challenge the forfeiture judgment,” Howard concluded.

Howard had told prosecutors in January to advertise their plans to seize the home in case other people wanted to claim some ownership. But a month of public notices hadn’t produced any new claims, so Howard said there was no reason to wait any longer.

Katrina Brown remains in custody of the federal Bureau of Prisons, scheduled for release next year.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Ex-City Council member Reggie Brown's house forfeited for restitution