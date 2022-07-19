Ex-Jacksonville pastor accused of child sex crimes denied pretrial release

A pretrial release for Paul Dyal was denied on Tuesday during a hearing.

The former pastor of the Jacksonville Assembly of the Body of Christ Church was accused of child physical and sexual abuse.

However, another pretrial release hearing will be held at a later date after the judge decided more information should be provided about how Dyal’s medical conditions are being treated in jail.

The hearing is set for July 25.

If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual assault, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the website: https://rainn.org/about-national-sexual-assault-online-hotline.

