Ex-Jacksonville pastor appears in court on child sex abuse charges

A former Jacksonville pastor accused of sex crimes will remain in jail.

Action News Jax first told you in March when police linked Paul Dyal to physical and sexual abuse that happened over decades.

A judge ruled Monday that Dyal will be back in court Wednesday.

It’s for a potential bond setting and hearing, to talk about his personal belongings.

Investigators say Dyal along with two other men, Vernon Williamson and Jerome Teschendorf, abused children at the Jacksonville Assembly of the Body of Christ Church.

JSO said it has identified and spoken with numerous victims and witnesses and said it believes there are additional suspects, victims and witnesses.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual assault, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the website: https://rainn.org/about-national-sexual-assault-online-hotline.

