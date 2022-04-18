Ex-Jacksonville pastor appears in court on child sex abuse charges

ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
·1 min read

A former Jacksonville pastor accused of sex crimes will remain in jail.

Action News Jax first told you in March when police linked Paul Dyal to physical and sexual abuse that happened over decades.

RELATED STORY: ‘It hurt so bad’: Former church student says he was abused by pastor arrested for sexual battery

A judge ruled Monday that Dyal will be back in court Wednesday.

It’s for a potential bond setting and hearing, to talk about his personal belongings.

Investigators say Dyal along with two other men, Vernon Williamson and Jerome Teschendorf, abused children at the Jacksonville Assembly of the Body of Christ Church.

RELATED STORY: ‘You never feel clean’: Woman speaks out about local pastor arrested for sexual battery

JSO said it has identified and spoken with numerous victims and witnesses and said it believes there are additional suspects, victims and witnesses.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual assault, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the website: https://rainn.org/about-national-sexual-assault-online-hotline.

RELATED STORY: What we know about Paul Dyal, Jacksonville pastor charged with sexual abuse


