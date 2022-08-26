Ex-Jacksonville pastor Paul Dyal to remain in jail after no decision made on bond

No decision was made on whether to grant bond to ex-Jacksonville pastor Paul Dyal during a Thursday pre-trial hearing.

The judge took arguments under consideration to release Dyal based on health issues, but will make a decision at another time.

Dyal is accused of child physical and sexual abuse that happened over decades while he was pastor at Jacksonville Assembly of the Body of Christ Church.

Defense witness Dr. Al Castiel, who studies family medicine in Orange Park, reviewed Dyal’s medical records.

Castiel believes that the jail system cannot maintain Dyal’s health based on the severity of his conditions and the need for constant medical care. This is in large part to the aggressive treatment for heart disease that Dyal needs.

The state cross examined Castiel. Their argument is that the doctor never saw or treated him – nor has Castiel been to the jail or met the jail medical staff.

The state also believes that a doctor on call in case of emergency services is much more effective than a personal resident doctor.

Dyal’s next pretrial hearing is set for September 21.

