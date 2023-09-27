Ex-Jacksonville sheriff's officer gets nearly 12 years for sending nude pictures to boy

A former Jacksonville sheriff's officer was sentenced to 11 years and eight months in federal prison this week after pleading guilty in December to sending nude photos to a teenage boy.

Alejandro Carmona-Fonseca, 49, of Green Cove Springs will also spend 15 years under supervised release after serving his term.

Carmona-Fonseca pleaded guilty to attempted online enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity. He was originally arrested in March 2022.

Investigators received a tip that Carmona-Fonseca befriended a Clay County 16-year-old boy at a My Time Fitness gym in Lake Asbury. The victim, a high school student, believed he was going to receive workout advice from Carmona-Fonseca, according to investigators.

Carmona-Fonseca requested the victim send him photos on Snapchat with his shirt off, investigators said, and sent the boy full-frontal nude photos.

At one point, Carmona-Fonseca sent the victim a photo of himself in uniform with the caption "you can call me your police daddy," according to a release from the State Attorney's Office.

Carmona-Fonseca had worked for the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office for 15 years at the time of his arrest.

His job history shows 28 discipline issues in his 15 years with the Sheriff's Office, half of them sustained by investigators. Some complaints included road rage and downplaying domestic violence.

Carmona-Fonseca previously made headlines for a confrontation with a woman that ended in her teeth being broken.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jacksonville officer sentenced for sending nude pictures to boy