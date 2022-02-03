Ex-Jacksonville Transportation Authority bus driver pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2019 case

This is the JTA bus driven by Jean Silney at the June 22, 2019, Ocean Street scene where a woman was run over and killed.

A Jacksonville Transportation Authority driver fired in mid-2019 after a woman exiting his bus was run over and killed pleaded guilty Wednesday to manslaughter, according to Duval County court records.

Jean Marais Silney, 55, avoided a trial that would have started Monday and won't be prosecuted on a second charge of vehicular homicide. The lesser charge of manslaughter carries up to 15 years in prison, the State Attorney's Office said. He now faces sentencing on April 4.

Jeanie Louise Rozar became entangled with the front door of the bus on June 22 as she got off in Mayport, then was dragged and run over, police and the JTA said.

Silney, who had an argument with the 51-year-old woman over the bus schedule before she left, was quickly terminated by the authority afterward. He was arrested four months later.

"The family has the intent to be heard at the final sentencing hearing," their attorney Randy Reep said. "The family is generally comfortable with the state having the best position to make those decisions and we support them in the effort they put forth in this case."

Police said Rozar had just gotten on the empty bus about 12:30 p.m. when there was an "exchange of words" between her and the driver, Assistant Chief Brian Kee said in announcing Silney's arrest that October. She stepped off the bus at the stop in the 4200 block of Ocean Street in Mayport Village but not before the door was closed on one of her arms.

Silney proceeded with Rozar's arm still stuck in the door, moving faster than JTA guidelines, Kee said. Rozar couldn't stay on her feet and fell, freeing her arm before she was run over.

"The video recovered from this incident on the bus documents the victim attempting to run next to the bus in an effort to free her arm," Kee said. "Unfortunately she was not able to do so. She can be heard on the video screaming for him to open the door. Despite her screams, the driver continued to drive away."

Bus driver said he was aware of what was happening

Silney did tell investigators he was aware of what was happening, also commenting to the effect, 'Why did I do that?'" Kee added.

Days after Rozar was killed, the JTA's own internal review showed Silney had violated JTA Operator Work Rules, and he was fired.

Silney is a U.S. Navy veteran who had worked for the JTA for almost 12 years, but his authority driving record showed a long list of complaints since his initial hiring in 2007.

In December 2011, a bus video system caught a passenger falling in Silney’s bus after she got up as he drove away from a stop. In July 2012 a report said a passenger fell while boarding the bus on Kings Avenue when Silney failed to “kneel” or lower the bus. In April 2013 a JTA accident review said Silney failed to see a bicyclist in the crosswalk as he made a left turn, hitting him. In January 2016 a complaint showed Silney “arguing with a female passenger throughout the route,” and he was reprimanded for unacceptable behavior.

He had also been fired once before after an argument with his supervisor. Then he sped off so quickly that a Dec. 20, 2019, personnel policy violation states "I moved back so he wouldn’t run over my feet," the supervisor said.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jacksonville bus driver pleads guilty to manslaughter of passenger