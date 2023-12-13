Ex-jail deputy admits to sneaking in drugs for NKY inmates, getting paid through app

A former deputy at the Kenton County Detention Center in Covington admitted Wednesday to sneaking drugs into the jail.

Curtis Edwards, 27, of Montgomery, was originally indicted by a Kenton County grand jury in June on a single count of engaging in organized crime. He pleaded guilty Wednesday to a lesser charge of promoting contraband.

Edwards’ arrest in April came after the detention center discovered evidence indicating that drugs were being given to inmates by a jail employee, according to the Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

An investigation by the Northern Kentucky Drug Strike Force revealed Edwards was receiving money from people outside the jail in exchange for delivering drugs to inmates.

Ryan King, an agent with the strike force, testified during a hearing in April that Edwards’ CashApp account was referenced in several “chirps,” or inmate text messages to friends and family members, dating from March 11 to April 1.

Investigators said he shared his account information with inmates at the jail.

King testified that agents received information about Edwards providing meth, Percocet and Suboxone to an inmate at the jail. Court records state that when the inmate was later searched, jail staff discovered Suboxone – a controlled substance used to treat opioid-use disorder – concealed inside a nicotine pouch container.

Authorities apprehended Edwards as he returned to work from his lunch break early in the morning on April 7. He was immediately fired upon his arrest, during which he was found to be carrying contraband.

Edwards told authorities he'd been approached by inmates and that he'd become "too friendly with them," King said, adding that Edwards stated he was asked to smuggle contraband into the facility.

Edwards admitted to meeting with a woman in Ohio to collect contraband, according to a criminal citation. King said Edwards was paid $505 through CashApp for the transaction.

His plea agreement is contingent on Edwards testifying against co-defendants in the case, including inmates who allegedly accepted contraband from Edwards.

Edwards’ lawyer has yet to respond to a phone call from The Enquirer.

Prosecutors are recommending he serve a five-year prison term. He’s next expected to appear in court on March 5 for sentencing before Circuit Judge Kathleen Lape.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Ex-NKY jail deputy admits to being paid to smuggle drugs for inmates