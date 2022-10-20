Ex-jail guard found guilty of manslaughter for falling asleep at wheel, killing 9-year-old girl

Oct. 20—A jury has found a former corrections officer who fell asleep at the wheel guilty of manslaughter in the death of a 9-year-old girl.

Kenneth Morang, 64, was driving home after working two consecutive 16-hour shifts at the Cumberland County jail in July 2019 when he rear-ended an SUV. Raelynn Bell became trapped in the back row. She was airlifted to the hospital and died days later from traumatic brain injuries.

Morang has been out on personal recognizance while awaiting trial and will remain free on the same conditions until reporting to state prison after his sentencing, Cumberland County Superior Court Justice Thomas McKeon said Thursday. Sentencing has not yet been scheduled. He faces zero to 30 years in prison.

Prosecutors said Morang was criminally responsible for Raelynn's death because he was aware that he was too tired to drive and still got in the car, motivated to work long hours by the desire to boost his state retirement benefits and earn more overtime.

Morang and his defense attorney, Amy Fairfield, never disputed that Morang caused the crash or that he was tired that day. Fairfield said the state didn't have the evidence to prove Morang knew he shouldn't have been driving.

There were roughly a dozen members of the public in the courtroom for the verdict. Most were there to support Morang, including his family.

As they waited for the jury to come back from deliberations, Morang walked to the back of the courtroom to join them in casual conversation. When the verdict was read, the crowd was silent. Morang stood at the front of the courtroom, quietly shaking — his arms rigid at his side as if standing at attention.

Raelynn Bell's mother Charity Chillington sat on the other side of the room. She was with a victim's witness advocate, who advised reporters before closing arguments that Chillington did not wish to speak following the verdict.

In a written statement last week, Chillington said her daughter is still the "first thing I think about when I wake up, and she is the last thing I pray about as I fall asleep."

"3 years and 3 months ... of not just losing her but being reminded of the accident, the loss and the trauma every time a court date changed, continued, another hearing was set, or another meeting was scheduled to discuss trial," Chillington wrote.

Raelynn's father, Michael Bell, was the first to testify Monday. He was driving his daughters home after seeing the new "Lion King" movie when he saw Morang's F-150 approach from behind "really, really fast," Bell said through tears.

In closing arguments, Fairfield tried to discredit the state's key witness, Gorham Police Detective Sgt. Daniel Young, who spoke with Morang in the hospital after the crash. Young testified Tuesday that Morang said he had been "nodding off" and that he admitted he was "foolish for not listening to his body."

Young had violated policy by not recording that interview, Fairfield said, and told jurors Morang's family remembered Young promising him there would be no criminal charges. Young has disputed this.

Jurors heard a recorded interview Young made a few days later. Less than an hour before delivering their verdict, jurors asked to listen to that interview a second time, as well as Morang's testimony where he denied being too tired and said he doesn't remember the crash.

Morang also disputed testimony from Bryan Bean, who said he had been driving behind Morang and noticed him swerving away from the center of the road as if he was drunk. Bean testified Monday that, minutes before rear-ending the Bell family, Morang nearly collided head-on with an 18-wheeler — Morang said he would've remembered if this had happened.

Morang was charged in January 2020 with manslaughter, nearly six months after the crash.

Over four days, attorneys painted a picture of a Mainer who spent his life working long hours, investing in a retirement that he planned to spend with his wife, children and several grandchildren.

Morang married young and had a 10th-grade education. He spent 15 years in the U.S. Air Force, where he worked on three different types of aircraft missions and was deployed a handful of times in the 1980s and 1990s. He joined the Cumberland County Jail in 2006 where he quickly obtained a reputation for voluntarily working overtime, investing heavily in the benefits he hoped to reap from a second retirement.

On the stand, Morang told prosecutors he worked at the jail at least 80 hours a week, often more. Morang was the guy that worked holidays like July 4 and Thanksgiving. He was the one his colleagues, who he considered "brothers," could approach if there was a shift they couldn't take.

"What we're not here to decide today is whether Mr. Morang was a hard worker," Assistant District Attorney Justina McGettigan told jurors, hours before their verdict. It didn't matter how close he was with his family and his coworkers, McGettigan said, or why he took the shifts he did and what he was hoping to do in retirement.

"You're here to provide — did the defendant commit manslaughter?" McGettigan said.