An ex-jail supervisor was booked into his own facility. Find out why.

A former Marion County Jail supervisor turned himself in at his own facility Tuesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Sgt. Joshua Logan Sones was booked into the county jail on charges of DUI with property damage and DUI with injuries, both misdemeanor offenses, at 9:28 a.m. He was released at 10:03 a.m. after posting a $2,000 bond, sheriff's officials said.

A warrant for Sones' arrest was issued Monday.

Local defense lawyer Jimmie Sparrow, who represents Sones, declined comment.

It's not the first time Sones has been on the opposite end of the law.

The 47-year-old was charged with simple domestic battery in July 2022. The charge was later dropped by prosecutors. They said that while there was enough evidence to file the charge, the chance of securing a conviction was minimal. Sones, who had been on unpaid leave until his case was completed, had returned to work.

Officials at the Marion County Sheriff's Office, which runs the jail, said Sones resigned last week. Authorities said he was the subject both of an administrative review at the sheriff's office and a criminal investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.

Information about the crash

According to FHP officials, Sones was behind the wheel of an older model Kia Optima that was traveling north on State Road 200.

A second vehicle, identified as a newer model Hyundai Elantra, was traveling on the same roadway and direction as the Kia, troopers said.

Officials said Sones' vehicle was too close to the Hyundai and struck the vehicle from behind.

When the crash happened, troopers said, the Hyundai veered left and into the southbound lane, where it turned counter-clockwise. The vehicle overturned because the right side tires became stuck in the dirt, officials said. Troopers estimate that Sones was traveling at the 55 mph posted speed limit.

The crash occurred shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 1, not far from County Road 484.

What happened after the crash?

Authorities said Sones was taken to AdventHealth TimberRidge ER for medical treatment. However, when troopers went to that facility, they found Sones already had left, so no blood sample was taken for later testing. Law enforcement officials said they searched for Sones but were unable to find him.

Adventhealth TimberRidge ER

The occupants of the other vehicle — the 56-year-old driver and his 28-year-old passenger, both of Dunnellon — suffered non-incapacitating injuries and were taken to HCA Florida West Marion Hospital, officials said. The Hyundai driver was not suspected of being impaired, officials said. Neither the driver nor the passenger could be reached for comment.

FHP officials continued with their investigation and later presented their report to the State Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said they have witnesses accounts, video evidence and other information to suggest that Sones was under the influence when the crash happened.

