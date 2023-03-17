A former Wichita County corrections officer had a brief taste of freedom before she found herself back behind bars.

Shaylyn Robinson was arrested Thursday on four counts of Violation of Civil Rights of Person in Custody. Bail was set at $50,000 on each charge for a total of $200,000.

Robinson was initially arrested Feb. 28 on one count of civil rights violation and one count of Official Oppression. Sheriff David Duke said at the time jail video showed Robinson made sexual contact with an inmate and further investigation revealed Robinson had written love letters to the inmate.

Robinson had been released on bail on the original charges on March 8.

Duke said other inmates had since come forward with similar allegations against the fired jailer, resulting in the latest arrest.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Ex-jailer now faces four civil rights violation charges