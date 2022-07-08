Ex-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe rushed to hospital after being shot while making speech, officials say

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Celina Tebor, USA TODAY
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Shinzo Abe
    Shinzo Abe
    90th・96th〜98th Prime Minister of Japan

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot Friday during a campaign speech in western Japan and was airlifted to a hospital for medical treatment, officials said.

Local fire department official Makoto Morimoto said Abe was in cardio and pulmonary arrest after being shot. His heart stopped while he was being airlifted to a hospital, Morimoto said.

Police arrested a male suspect at the scene of the shooting in Nara, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters.

NHK public broadcaster aired footage showing Abe collapsed on the street, with several security guards running toward him, He was bleeding and holding his chest.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the apparent attack in Nara. Abe was standing while making an election campaign speech ahead of Sunday’s election for the parliament's upper house.

Japan has some of the strictest gun laws in the world. Prospective owners must undergo formal instruction as well as written, mental, and drug tests and a rigorous background check.

Abe came into office as Japan's prime minister in December 2012 and announced his resignation in August 2020 after a chronic illness resurfaced.

NEWS DEVELOPING INTO THE EVENING: For an update later tonight, sign up for the Evening Briefing.

Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is pictured speaking to the media as he arrives at the prime minister's office for a cabinet meeting in Tokyo.
Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is pictured speaking to the media as he arrives at the prime minister's office for a cabinet meeting in Tokyo.

When he returned to office for the second time in 2012, Abe vowed to revitalize the nation and get its economy out of its deflationary doldrums with his "Abenomics" formula, which combines fiscal stimulus, monetary easing, and structural reforms.

One of Abe's major domestic successes has been his successful bid to host the 2020 Tokyo Olympics but that success was tarnished by the coronavirus pandemic that forced its postponement to 2021.

His ultra-nationalism riled the Koreas and China, and his push to normalize Japan’s defense posture angered many Japanese. Abe failed to achieve his cherished goal of formally rewriting the U.S.-drafted pacifist constitution because of poor public support.

Rahm Emanuel, the U.S. ambassador to Japan, said "we are all saddened and shocked" by the shooting.

"Abe-san has been an outstanding leader of Japan and unwavering ally of the U.S. The U.S. Government and American people are praying for the well-being of Abe-san, his family, & people of Japan," he wrote in a tweet. 

Contributing: Kim Hjelmgaard, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Shinzo Abe apparently shot during a campaign speech in Japan

Recommended Stories

  • Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Shot & Critically Wounded At Campaign Event, Suspect Arrested

    NBC, The Washington Post and other media outlets reported today that Japan’s former prime minister, Shinzo Abe, was shot while giving a speech in western Japan near Kyoto. Both outlets cited the nation’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, who said the former PM was shot around 11:30 a.m. local time. Abe was said to be […]

  • Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Shot During Campaign Speech

    Shinzo Abe, a former prime minister of Japan, was apparently shot during a campaign speech on Friday in Nara, according to the Associated Press and NHK public television. NHK camera footage showed him collapsed on the street, holding his chest, with the broadcasting corporation reporting that he is experiencing heart failure. Abe was rushed to […]

  • Gunman on the run after shooting at Riverdale Walmart

    A dispute in the meat section of the Riverdale Walmart prompts a shooting, police say. One man was injured and another on the run.

  • Japan's Shinzo Abe sought to revive economy, fulfil conservative agenda

    Shinzo Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister, launched his "Abenomics" policies to lift the economy out of deflation, beefed up Japan's military and sought to counter China's growing clout in a historic two-term tenure. Abe, 67, appeared to have been shot during a campaign speech on Friday, national broadcaster NHK reported. Abe became Japan's longest-serving premier in November 2019, but by the summer of 2020, public support had been eroded by his handling of the COVID-19 outbreak as well as a series of scandals including the arrest of his former justice minister.

  • Russian ambassador: Johnson's fall is just reward for 'belligerent' policy on Ukraine

    Russia's ambassador to Britain said on Thursday that Boris Johnson's fall was a just reward for a "belligerent" anti-Russian policy of support for Ukraine while ignoring the economic needs of the British people. "He concentrated too much on the geopolitical situation, on Ukraine," Andrei Kelin, Russian ambassador to Britain, told Reuters in an interview in London. Johnson, the face of the 2016 Brexit campaign who won a resounding electoral victory in 2019 before leading the United Kingdom out of the European Union, announced he was quitting on Thursday after he was abandoned by ministers and most of his Conservative lawmakers over a series of scandals.

  • Facing pressure, Biden to sign order on abortion access

    President Joe Biden will take executive action Friday to protect access to abortion, according to three people familiar with the matter, as he faces mounting pressure from Democrats to be more forceful on the subject after the Supreme Court ended a constitutional right to the procedure two weeks ago.

  • Instant View: Japan's ex-Prime Minister Abe shot, condition unknown

    Japanese former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot on Friday while campaigning in the city of Nara, a government spokesman said, with public broadcaster NHK saying he appeared to have been shot from behind by a man with a shotgun. Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said he did not know Abe's condition. Kyodo news agency and NHK said Abe, 67, appeared to be in a state of cardiac arrest when taken to hospital.

  • Tom Nelson jabs Alex Lasry on wealth, New York roots during Democratic U.S. Senate forum

    The candidates dug into issues ranging from inflation to abortion to war in Ukraine during Wednesday night's virtual forum.

  • Former Japan PM Abe Unconscious After Shooting; Man in Custody

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was unconscious and unresponsive after he was apparently shot in the chest during a political event in the western city of Nara on Friday, national broadcaster NHK and local media reports said.Most Read from BloombergUS Mortgage Rates Plunge to 5.3% in Biggest Drop Since 2008Netflix to Stream Johnny Depp’s Return to Film in FranceChina Considers $220 Billion Stimulus With Unprecedented Bond SalesTycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Wal

  • Japan election may be tailwind for nuclear restarts as public mood shifts

    Japan's push to restart nuclear reactors, shut down after the Fukushima disaster a decade ago, could get a tailwind as the governing coalition looks set for gains in a national election on Sunday. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's coalition is on track to expand its majority in the upper house of parliament, polls show, in an election where nuclear restarts have been an issue, along with inflation and defence. A boost for Kishida's pro-nuclear party would not directly affect decisions on restarting reactors, as they require the approval of local communities.

  • Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Shot During Campaign Stop. Here's What We Know So Far

    Abe, who was rushed to the hospital, is showing no vital signs, the local fire department said

  • UN sets new meeting amid impasse on aid to Syria's northwest

    The U.N. Security Council has called a meeting for Friday after having to put off a vote on extending humanitarian aid deliveries to rebel-held northwest Syria from Turkey when no compromise could be reach on how long it would run. Russia, one of the council's five members with veto power, insisted that the extension be for only six months, while many other council members, the U.N. secretary-general and more than 30 non-governmental groups pushed for another year-long mandate. Closed discussions among the 15 council members continued into Thursday evening but failed to bridge differences between the original draft resolution by Ireland and Norway to extend cross-border deliveries for 12 months and a rival Russian text calling for a six-month extension, with a new resolution needed for a later six-month extension.

  • Russian military starts an 'operational pause' in Ukraine to ready for bigger operation

    Russia's lawmakers have given initial approval to legislation that puts the country's economy on wartime footing.

  • Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reportedly shot during campaign speech

    NHK public television says Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was in heart failure after apparently being shot during a campaign speech in western Japan.

  • Russia orders block on Caspian oil pipeline that could pull 1 million barrels a day from Europe's supply

    The suspension threatens to exacerbate a raging energy crisis across Europe, which relies on Russia for 40% of its natural gas.

  • Japan's Abe shot while making election speech, taken to hospital

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot on Friday while campaigning for a national election the government said, with public broadcaster NHK saying he appeared to have been shot from behind by a man with a shotgun. Kyodo news agency and NHK said Abe, 67, appeared to be in a state of cardiac arrest when airlifted to hospital, after having initially been conscious and responsive. He said he did not know Abe's condition.

  • See Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward's Love Story Explored in Trailer for The Last Movie Stars

    "It's an honor to get to share Joanne [Woodward] and Paul [Newman]'s inspiring life and love story," says The Last Movie Stars director Ethan Hawke

  • Hong Kong’s Hotel Quarantine System Buckles Under China Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s move to halt flight bans removed one of the biggest headaches for travelers. Yet residents who want to go abroad still face another hurdle: Finding a hotel quarantine room for their return. Most Read from BloombergFormer Japan PM Abe Unconscious After Shooting; Man in CustodyUS Mortgage Rates Plunge to 5.3% in Biggest Drop Since 2008Netflix to Stream Johnny Depp’s Return to Film in FranceChina Considers $220 Billion Stimulus With Unprecedented Bond SalesTycoon Whose Be

  • Women’s March planning White House sit-in to push for abortion rights

    The Women’s March says it is planning to hold a sit-in at the White House on Saturday to push the Biden administration to protect abortion access. The civil rights organization announced plans for what it refers to as a “mass action” that will include a rally and march to the White House followed by a…

  • Russia taking 'operational pause' in Ukraine, analysts say

    Foreign analysts say Russia may be temporarily easing its offensive in eastern Ukraine as the Russian military attempts to reassemble its forces for a significant — and what it hopes could prove decisive — new assault on its neighbor. “Russian forces will likely confine themselves to relatively small-scale offensive actions as they attempt to set conditions for more significant offensive operations" and rebuild the necessary combat power, the institute said. Russia’s Defense Ministry seemed to confirm that assessment, saying in a statement Thursday that Russian soldiers had been given time to rest.