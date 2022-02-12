Ex-Jay County deputy's murder trial rescheduled — again

Roger Boyd

PORTLAND, Ind. — A murder trial for a former Jay County sheriff's deputy has again been rescheduled.

The trial of 36-year-old Roger L. Boyd Jr. had most recently been set to begin on Feb. 7, but Jay Circuit Court Judge Brian Hutchison in recent days rescheduled the trial for June 6.

Boyd is accused of fatally shooting James P. Miller, a 49-year-old Montpelier man, on Sept. 4, 2020.

The Portland man told investigators he shot Miller with a semi-automatic handgun after finding the Blackford County resident in his garage.

In Indiana, a murder conviction carries a maximum 65-year sentence.

Boyd also is charged with criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon, a Level 3 felony carrying up to 16 years in prison.

Boyd is accused of ordering the shooting victim's girlfriend to enter his home and go into a basement after he killed Miller.

Last August, Boyd's attorney, Zaki Ali of Anderson, asked that his client be transferred to another county jail or to the Indiana Department of Correction.

Ali said the former deputy had been threatened and attacked by other inmates while being held in the Jay County jail.

Court documents reflect Boyd has more recently been held at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Ex-Jay County deputy's murder trial reset for June