Ex-Jet Zac Stacy told cops girlfriend staged brutal attack caught on video: report

Zac Stacy, the former Jets running back who was arrested in November after allegedly attacking his girlfriend in front of their infant son, reportedly told police the incident was staged.

Stacy, who played in the NFL for three seasons, faces charges of aggravated battery and criminal mischief for the brutal Nov. 13 incident that took place in Oakland, Fla., and was caught on video.

According to the arrest warrant, the woman, Kristin Evans, told authorities she had been “extending an olive branch” to Stacy when he allegedly “got physical” with her, striking her and throwing her “against the television, causing it to crack and fall over.” He also allegedly knocked her over once again after that before fleeing the scene.

Stacy went on the run and was arrested in Orlando. According to video obtained by TMZ, Stacy told arresting officers Evans “staged” the incident because she was upset he had rejected her romantically.

“It’s just a case of just bitterness, man,” Stacy said. “That’s why she did this. The whole assault thing, she staged it. She set me up.”

Stacy also told the officers Evans was taking advantage of his mental state, including recent bouts with depression and anxiety.

“This is just a case of just girl is just bitter that I don’t want to be with her and she’s just trying to destroy my whole reputation ‘cause of this s---.”

However, Stacy soon added that he knew his actions, presumably those shown in the video, were “f----- up.”

“I don’t know what man — how any man could have handled that situation,” Stacy said.

Stacy faces up to 20 years if convicted of both charges, but he is currently out on bond and has been ordered not to contact Evans.