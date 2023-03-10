Ex-Johnson County day care worker pleads guilty to abusing infants: Prosecutors

A 25-year-old woman pleaded guilty Thursday to physically abusing four children — all under one year of age — while she was working at a Johnson County day care.

Rachel B. Schrader, of Kansas City, Kansas, admitted in Johnson County District Court to four felony charges brought in June 2021, the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office announced in a news release. She is due back in court May 3.

According to court records, the day care contacted police when staff noticed a baby had been injured and started an internal investigation. Surveillance cameras in the rooms captured footage of Schrader kicking, slamming, slapping, shaking and hitting infants, police investigators found.

Over the course of March 2021, authorities documented 170 times where Schrader allegedly abused children or showed serious neglect.

In one instance, footage showed an infant being tossed from her lap and landing face-first on the floor. In another, she was seen kicking an infant in the chest after another teacher left the room.

During her initial interview with police, Schrader allegedly said she only knew of one case of ”losing her patience” with a child.

The case was investigated by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department.