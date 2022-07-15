Ex-JTA bus driver gets 7 years behind bars in passenger's dragging death in 2019

This is the JTA bus driven by Jean Silney at the June 22, 2019, Ocean Street scene where a woman was run over and killed.

An ex-Jacksonville Transportation Authority bus driver who ran over and killed a passenger in mid-2019 in Mayport Village has been sentenced to seven years in prison, a judge ruled Friday.

Judge Meredith Charbula issued the sentence several months after Jean Marais Silney, 55, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 51-year-old Jeanie Louise Rozar's death.

Silney's Feb. 2 plea avoided a trial as well as prosecution on a second charge of vehicular homicide in the June 22, 2019, case, the State Attorney's Office said.

Silney's wife got emotional as she spoke to the judge before the sentencing, calling him a "compassionate man" who was "very sad" after an accident that she said changed their lives.

Guilty plea: Ex-Jacksonville Transportation Authority bus driver pleads in 2019 manslaughter case

JTA bus hits train: JTA fires bus driver involved in incident with Amtrak train

"He did not intend to hurt the victim. He never hurt anybody before," Marie Silney said. "He has never been in trouble with the law his entire life. That was a split-second decision that changed the life of two families involved. I ask you to have mercy on my husband and allow him to be home to continue to provide for his family."

An attorney for Rozar's family, John Holzbaur, said "all matters regarding JTA are resolved." But he said Rozar's death left a minor child behind who now needs care since the grandmother died this month and the family's wish is that Silney get at least 10 years behind bars.

Following Silney's term, he will be on five years of probation and must perform community service, attend an anger-management program and pay about $5,000 in restitution, according to the judge. He also was credited with 140 days of time served.

Argument, then dragged, run over

Police said Rozar had just gotten on the empty bus about 12:30 p.m. when there was an "exchange of words" between her and the driver. She then stepped off the bus at the stop in the 4200 block of Ocean Street in Mayport Village, but the door closed on one of her arms.

Silney proceeded with Rozar's arm still stuck in the door, moving faster than JTA guidelines, police said when the driver was arrested four months later. Video recovered from the bus showed her trying to run alongside in an effort to free her arm, ultimately doing so before she was run over.

"She can be heard on the video screaming for him to open the door," then-Assistant Chief Brian Kee said in announcing Silney's arrest that October. "Despite her screams, the driver continued to drive away."

Former JTA bus driver Jean Silney, right, lowers his head as audio of the 2019 incident that killed Jeanie Rozar is played Friday in court.

Silney lowered his head in his hands when prosecutors played video of the incident in court, followed by his anguished radio call to dispatchers after the fatal impact.

"She's not moving; she's not moving," he is heard saying on the radio call. "... She got stuck. She got her arm stuck. Oh my God! She is dead. Somebody said she's dead!"

The former driver did tell investigators after the incident that he was aware of what had happened, also commenting to the effect, 'Why did I do that?'" Kee added. And days after Rozar was killed, the JTA's own internal review showed Silney had violated JTA Operator Work Rules, leading to his firing.

Fired once, then rehired: JTA bus driver arrested in passenger's death had lost, then regained job

Bad bus drivers: JTA suspends four drivers after discovering licenses aren't valid

Silney is a U.S. Navy veteran who had worked for the JTA for almost 12 years, but his authority driving record contained a long list of complaints since his initial hiring in 2007:

• In December 2011 a bus video showed a passenger falling in Silney’s bus after she got up as he drove away from a stop.

• In July 2012 a report said a passenger fell while boarding the bus on Kings Avenue when Silney failed to “kneel” or lower the bus.

• In April 2013 a JTA accident review said Silney failed to see a bicyclist in the crosswalk as he made a left turn, hitting him.

• In January 2016 a complaint showed Silney “arguing with a female passenger throughout the route,” and he was reprimanded for unacceptable behavior.

• He had also been fired once before after a Dec. 20, 2019, argument with his supervisor that ended when he sped off so quickly that the supervisor had to step back "so he wouldn’t run over my feet," according to JTA paperwork.

Silney's sentencing was delayed a number of times after he had two changes of attorneys in March and April, according to court records.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jacksonville, Florida bus driver Jean Silney sentenced in dragging death