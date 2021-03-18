Ex-judge Cheri Beasley to run for U.S. Senate, advisers say

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BRYAN ANDERSON
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Coming off a narrow election defeat in 2020, North Carolina’s first Black woman to serve as chief justice on the state Supreme Court will soon enter the 2022 U.S. Senate race, two advisers familiar with her deliberations said Thursday.

Democrat Cheri Beasley, who lost her chief justice election bid by just 401 votes out of nearly 5.4 million ballots cast in the statewide contest, will be announcing her intentions to run in early April, the advisers said. Beasley will join a growing field of Democratic candidates looking to fill an open seat being vacated by Republican Sen. Richard Burr.

Beasley began considering the Senate bid after her November loss and has since assembled a small team to assess her chances.

Kara Hollingsworth, a close friend of Beasley's who works as a North Carolina-based political consultant and managed Beasley's first statewide campaign in 2008, said she spoke with Beasley on the phone Wednesday. She said Beasley will declare her candidacy next month.

“She's in the process of putting together a team, and I feel comfortable confirming that she's in for this race,” Hollingsworth said.

Conen Morgan, a Raleigh-based political consultant, said he has lent a helping hand to Beasley as a political operation develops, though he has no official paid role. He has a personal friendship with Beasley, confirmed the April timeframe and said he has spoken with Beasley's friends and family about the prospective run.

“Chief Justice Beasley has the intent of putting together her team in early April and she has taken the necessary time to assess the landscape and looks forward toward the opportunity to better serve the people of North Carolina," Morgan said.

The news of Beasley's planned entry was first reported by the Raleigh News & Observer on Thursday afternoon, though other outlets have previously noted her interest in a possible run.

Beasley will enter the race with a clear advantage, having been the only contender ever elected to statewide office. Beasley won an appellate court race in 2008, was appointed as an associate justice to the state Supreme Court in 2012 and retained that seat after a successful 2014 election. Gov. Roy Cooper named her as chief justice in 2019.

Irene Godínez, founder and executive director of Poder North Carolina Action, works to elect Latinx leaders and individuals who will will support racial minorities, gay rights and access to abortions. State and federal campaign finance filings show the group spent more than $372,000 in the previous election cycle in support of Democrats, including Beasley, then-presidential candidate Joe Biden and unsuccessful Democratic Senate candidate Cal Cunningham.

Godínez plans to support Beasley's candidacy and believes the former chief justice will have a financial and competitive edge over the Democrats she's looking to beat.

“She’s already proven to North Carolinians that she is guided by her values and convictions of equity," Godínez said. “When I think of the role that she held previously, she won that statewide race, and last time, got super close to winning. She’s clearly a really proficient fundraiser."

Just two Black women have ever served in the U.S. Senate. With California Sen. Kamala Harris's departure from the chamber to become Biden's vice president, there are currently no Black women senators. Former state Sen. Erica Smith has entered the 2022 Democratic primary and is also looking to change that. Joan Higginbotham, the third Black woman to go into space, is considering entering the race. A group that works to support candidates with science, technology, engineering and math backgrounds is pushing her to run.

State Sen. Jeff Jackson and virologist Richard Watkins are also seeking the Democratic nomination.

Former GOP Congressman Mark Walker is the only declared candidate presently competing for the Republican nomination. Lara Trump, former President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law, is mulling a run, and former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory has previously expressed interest in filling Burr's seat.

___

Follow Anderson on Twitter at https://twitter.com/BryanRAnderson.

___

Anderson is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Recommended Stories

  • Flood of Capitol riot, tribal cases swamps US prosecutors

    The U.S. Justice Department’s to-do list was already daunting, especially with this year's flood of pandemic-delayed federal cases. Together, the unprecedented investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and court decisions giving the federal government sudden jurisdiction over crimes on more Native American lands have put enormous pressure on the Justice Department, creating an immediate challenge for new Attorney General Merrick Garland.

  • SpaceX engineer pleads guilty to selling insider trading tips on dark web

    An engineer working for Elon Musk's SpaceX pleaded guilty on Thursday to conspiracy to commit securities fraud by selling insider tips on the "dark web", the U.S. Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Thursday. The case was the first in which the SEC has brought an enforcement action alleging securities violations on the dark web, it said. James Roland Jones of Redondo Beach, California, faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison, the Department of Justice said.

  • Ralph Fiennes 'Can't Understand' 'Hatred' Toward J.K. Rowling After Her Controversial Trans Comments

    "I find the level of hatred that people express about views that differ from theirs, and the violence of language towards others, disturbing," said the Harry Potter actor

  • Indians option OF Johnson to minors despite strong camp

    Daniel Johnson had a better spring training than any of Cleveland's outfielders, and all it did was get him sent to to the minor leagues. Johnson was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Friday as the Indians moved closer to finalizing their opening-day roster with a move that was tough on several fronts. With the Indians looking to fill spots in right and center field, the 25-year-old Johnson performed as well as any of the outfielders competing by batting .368 (7 for 19) with two homers and four RBIs in nine Cactus League games.

  • Rachael Leigh Cook and Daniel Gillies Finalize Divorce Nearly 2 Years After Split

    Rachael Leigh Cook and Daniel Gillies announced their separation in June 2019 after 15 years of marriage

  • 'Harry Potter' actor Ralph Fiennes calls backlash against J.K. Rowling's trans comments 'disturbing'

    Fiennes portrayed the evil Voldemort in four of the "Harry Potter" films.

  • Scott Disick Claims Sofia Richie Gave Him an Ultimatum to Choose Her or Kourtney Kardashian

    On Thursday’s season 20 premiere of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardahsians,’ Scott Disick explains that his relationship with Sofia Richie came to an end after he says she told him he had to pick between her and his family life with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian. Also during the episode, Khloe Kardashian reveals that she almost miscarried when she was pregnant with her and Tristan Thompson’s daughter, True.

  • Inside Lori Loughlin's Life After the College Admissions Scandal

    "At this point, she just wants to move forward..."

  • NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart Engaged to Drag Racer Leah Pruett: 'Undeniable' Love

    "She’s motivated, hard working, funny as hell, and as dedicated to her sport as anyone I’ve ever known," the NASCAR legend said of his future wife

  • Potential looms for Derek Chauvin trial to be relocated or postponed

    Twelve jurors have been seated in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin as the potential for the proceeding to be postponed or relocated because of last week's record $27 million settlement between the City of Minneapolis and George Floyd's family looms overhead. However, some legal scholars and lawyers said they don't expect Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill to grant defense attorney ...

  • Lindsey Graham threatens to ‘talk until I fell over’ to stop sexual equality bill in war over filibuster

    South Carolina senator says he is undaunted by Democratic talk of forcing Republicans to speak without interruption if they want to shut down legislation

  • 27 Best Table Lamps and Bedside Lamps of 2021

    💡 Light up your life 💡Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • QAnon: A quarter of Republicans in favour of conspiracy theory cult, poll finds

    Twenty-four per cent of GOP voters tell researchers they hold positive opinion of movement whose members attacked US Capitol

  • The Sleep Products AD's Global Editors Swear By

    Make your bed like the French, Spanish, and Italians doOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • McDavid scores twice, Oilers beat Jets to tie for North lead

    Connor McDavid scored twice to close in on the NHL lead and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 on Thursday night to move into a tie with Toronto for the North Division lead. McDavid has 20 goals — a goal behind Toronto's Auston Matthews — and leads the league in points with 58 and assists with 38. “It’s kind of a playoff mentality already,” McDavid said.

  • Alabama GOP Rep. Mo Brooks hints at likely Senate run with campaign event featuring former Trump advisor Stephen Miller

    The pair will attend a "campaign rally and announcement" at a shooting range in Huntsville, Alabama, according to an invitation posted on Twitter.

  • Officials: Man in critical condition after being shot by county police

    A man is in the hospital after a Baltimore County officer shot him outside of a police station in Baltimore City.

  • Maryland Asian Americans feel on guard for physical safety

    The mass shooting in Atlanta is having a chilling effect on the Asian community in Maryland as bias and hate incidents concerning Asian Americans continues to grow. Recently, as Gov. Larry Hogan pointed out, there has been an increase in Asian-related discrimination and hate incidents in Maryland and around the country. Angela Cabellon is the executive liaison for the newly formed Howard County Asian American and Pacific Islander Workgroup put in place by Howard County Executive Calvin Ball to advise the County Council on issues that affect their communities.

  • Biden says Russia’s Putin will ‘pay a price’ for election meddling

    President Joe Biden joined Good Morning America anchor George Stephanopoulos and discussed the COVID-19 vaccine, bringing American troops from Afghanistan, and potential action against Vladimir Putin. During the interview that aired on Wednesday, Biden revealed he met with the Russian leader and discussed foreign meddling in the 2020 election. The men shared a phone call where POTUS claimed to have warned Putin of possible consequences.

  • Joe Biden trips and stumbles three times boarding Air Force One

    President Joe Biden stumbled three times and fell on the steps of Air Force One on Friday, prompting fresh questions about his health. The 78-year-old - the oldest president in US history - appeared to struggle as he boarded the presidential plane. It was not immediately clear what tripped Mr Biden up the first time, but shortly after recovering he fell twice more before dusting himself off. Security officials, meanwhile, looked on with concern from the ground. The president recovered to give a salute at the top of the stairs before departing to meet with Asian American community leaders in the wake of the massage parlour massacre in Atlanta, Georgia. In November, the commander-in-chief suffered a hairline fracture in his right foot while playing with his rescue dog Major, requiring him to wear an orthopedic boot for several weeks. Mr Biden, who has said he uses a Peloton bike to keep fit, often makes a point of jogging in a show of his fitness.