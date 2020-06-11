Ex-judge reviewing Flynn case says DOJ's push to dismiss is politically motivated
Former federal Judge John Gleeson accuses the DOJ of 'gross prosecutorial abuse'; Fox New senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano reacts.
Former federal Judge John Gleeson accuses the DOJ of 'gross prosecutorial abuse'; Fox New senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano reacts.
A defiant Secretary of State Mike Pompeo denounced the International Criminal Court as a “highly politicized” institution on Thursday morning as he announced new sanctions against it for its investigation into potential war crimes by U.S. forces during the years-long conflict in Afghanistan. We cannot, we will not stand by as our people are threatened by a kangaroo court,” Pompeo said. He was joined at the press conference by Defense Secretary Mark Esper, Attorney General William Barr and national security adviser Robert O'Brien.
The White House on Wednesday sought to defend President Trump's baseless claim suggesting that a 75-year-old man who was seen knocked to the ground by police in Buffalo, N.Y., last week during a protest over George Floyd's death was a member of antifa and that the incident was “a set up.” “The president was raising questions based on a report that he saw,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on “Fox & Friends” Wednesday morning. “This individual had some very questionable tweets, some profanity-laden tweets about police officers,” McEnany continued.
SEOUL—The younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is taking center stage in an escalating, and very nasty, campaign against South Korea. While Numero Uno Kim Jong Un stays out of sight, 32-year-old Kim Yo Jong is putting her name on calls to punish Seoul. The proximate cause of her orchestrated wrath is the success defectors to the South have had launching balloons to drop leaflets in Kim Jong Un-land that bear heavy-handed messages about his supposed ill health, his egregious human-rights violations, and the general poverty of the North Korean people compared to the luxurious lifestyles of the elite.
Change is coming to American law enforcement. The protests across the country decrying police brutality, particularly in the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers, have catalyzed a movement to address police use of force and systemic racism. In little more than a week, the House of Representatives has proposed a Justice in Policing Act, New York is poised to enact laws intended to reshape law enforcement, and Minnesota has launched a civil rights investigation into its police department's actions.
It doesn't happen often, but when old and new architecture are joined in a thoughtful manner, the results can be dazzling Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest
Tehran said Tuesday it will execute an Iranian for spying for the United States and Israel after his conviction was upheld for helping the U.S. to locate a top Iranian general killed in a drone strike in January.
As the Chinese military has continued its show of force across the South China Sea and to the Straits of Taiwan in recent months – from sailing its aircraft carriers or launching jet fighters close to Taiwanese airspace – the U.S. Air Force has also continued to track those movements quite carefully using a mix of aircraft and increasingly the use of drones. This week FoxNews reported that B-1B Lancer bombers have been flying out of Guam in support of Indo-Pacific Command, and have been specifically conducting missions over the South China Sea. In early May the B-1Bs were deployed to the region to conduct bomber task force operations out of Andersen Air Base, Guam.
New York City first lady Chirlane McCray speculated that an NYPD-free city would be “Nirvana,” in a Tuesday interview with Time magazine. “That would be like a nirvana, a utopia that we are nowhere close to getting to,” McCray said. When asked whether New York would follow Minneapolis in attempting to disband its police department, McCray responded, “They can do things that would not be possible in a large city like New York.”
Beijing will honor its trade deal with the U.S. and wants to see better ties with Washington, senior Chinese officials said Thursday. Zhu Guangyao, a former finance minister and Cabinet adviser, said the two countries should “waste no time” in improving relations to help better coordinate a response to the coronavirus pandemic. “The close connection between the Chinese and U.S. economies is the result of four decades of hard work on both sides, and that is also the reflection of the wishes of consumers in China and the United States,” Zhu said.
A Turkish court jailed a local employee of a U.S. consulate for nearly nine years on Thursday for aiding a terrorist organisation, a ruling the United States said would undermine the trust underpinning bilateral relations. Metin Topuz's trial has been a major source of tension between the two NATO allies, which are also at odds over Ankara's purchase of Russian missile defence systems and U.S. support for Kurdish fighters in northeast Syria. Topuz, a translator for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) at the consulate in Istanbul, was sentenced to eight years and nine months for aiding a network Turkey blames for a 2016 coup attempt, state-owned Anadolu agency said.
Afghan authorities are opening prison doors for thousands of Taliban inmates in a high-risk gambit to ensure the insurgent group begins peace talks with Kabul. "If the Americans do not pull out, we will continue our jihad, because they have killed many Afghans in their operations," said Mohamed Daud, who was freed from Bagram jail north of Kabul last month. "We do not want foreign forces in our country anymore," he told AFP, dressed in a traditional shalwar kameez, before taking a taxi back to his village with a cash handout from authorities worth $65.
US Vice President Mike Pence deleted a tweet he sent on Wednesday evening that showed dozens of Trump campaign staffers standing closely together without masks in their Virginia office. "Stopped by to see the great men and women of the Trump-Pence Team today!" Pence wrote in the tweet. US Vice President Mike Pence deleted a tweet he sent on Wednesday evening showing dozens of President Donald Trump's reelection campaign staffers standing closely together without masks on, in clear violation of the White House's social-distancing guidelines.
Two more Atlanta police officers accused of excessive force against two college students during protests in the city late last month have been fired, a police spokesman said Wednesday. Sgt. Lonnie Hood and Officer Armon Jones were fired Wednesday, Atlanta police spokesman Sgt. John Chafee said in an email, bringing the total number of police officers fired so far to four. Six police officers, including the four who have been fired, have been criminally charged for force, including a stun gun, used against Messiah Young and Taniyah Pilgrim during protests May 30.
Strict coronavirus lockdown measures have been eased this week in Russia's capital as the nationwide tally of confirmed COVID-19 infections surpassed 500,000. The official number of deaths blamed on the disease hit 6,532, with 174 new fatalities recorded over the past 24 hours. The mortality rate — the number of deaths relative to infections — is relatively low in Russia compared to other countries with large outbreaks, but new preliminary data released by Moscow healthcare officials Wednesday suggest a much grimmer picture.
Minneapolis Police Department chief Medaria Arradondo announced the department would immediately withdraw from the police union contract negotiations as one of a series of agency reforms following the death of George Floyd. This first step of many, Mr Arradondo said, was in an effort to provide "transparency and more flexibility for true reform" for how the department polices citizens. "I plan to bring in subject matter experience and advisors to conduct a thorough review of how the contract can be restructured to provide greater community transparency and more flexibility for true reform," the police chief said during a press conference on Wednesday.
Leaked audio revealed Chicago aldermen and Mayor Lori Lightfoot melting down on Sunday over their inability to stop violence and looting in their city. Lightfoot held a conference call briefing all 50 aldermen on Sunday as the city descended into chaos and violence. The recording paints a raw picture of just how bad the rioting and looting became across Chicago — and just how helpless the city's leaders were to stop it.
The Los Angeles Police Department announced that murders increased by 250 percent last week in the wake of national unrest following the death of George Floyd, and just as Los Angeles officials announced plans to slash the city's police budget by up to $150 million. The LAPD announced that, compared to the previous week, “homicides went up 250% and victims shot went up 56%” from May 31 to June 6. Last week, Mayor Eric Garcetti said that the city would “identify $250 million in cuts so we can invest in jobs, in health, in education and in healing,” for women and minority communities, and the black community in particular.
COVID-19 remains an ongoing threat and the U.S. has just reached a tragic milestone in the pandemic that may not get much attention. The COVID-19 death rate in the U.S. has now passed 340 per million residents, just over 100 times the rate in China. Let that sink in: The death rate from COVID-19 in the U.S. is 100 times greater than it is in China, where the virus first emerged in humans and where the Trump Administration claims the blame should lie for letting the pandemic get out of hand.
South Korean doctors have found certain underlying conditions that may make some COVID-19 patients more severely affected by the disease, a professor at Yeungnam University Medical Center said on Wednesday. The findings could help doctors identify and prioritise high-risk patients at an early stage of the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, Ahn June-hong, professor of internal medicine, told Reuters. Medical experts and epidemiologists are investigating risk factors for patients who develop severe cases of the disease, which has killed more than 400,000 globally since it first emerged late last year in China.
Bashar al-Assad, the Syrian dictator, sacked his prime minister on Thursday amid a spiralling economic crisis and a series of rare protests against his regime. In a statement, the office of the Syrian president announced that Imad Khamis, who had served as prime minister since 2016, had been dismissed “President Assad issues decree number 143 for year 2020 which relieves the prime minister Imad Muhammad Dib Khamis of his position, it said. The dismissal came as a highly unusual mass protest against Assad continued for its fifth consecutive day in the Druze-majority town of Suweida in southwestern Syria.
Ethiopia said Thursday it wants to limit the role of outside parties in revived talks over its Nile River mega-dam, a sign of lingering frustration over a failed attempt by the US to broker a deal earlier this year. The Grand Ethiopia Renaissance Dam has been a source of tension in the Nile River basin ever since Ethiopia broke ground on it nearly a decade ago. Ethiopia sees the dam as essential for its electrification and development, while Sudan and Egypt see it as a threat to essential water supplies.
Associated Press President Donald Trump on Thursday praised the National Guard, the US Park Police, and what he described as the "S.S." for "easily" handling protests last week in Washington, DC, against police brutality. "Our great National Guard Troops who took care of the area around the White House could hardly believe how easy it was," the president tweeted. A walk in the park', one said.
Two former Atlanta police officers are suing the city's mayor and police chief after they were fired for tasing two college students leaving a protest last month. The former officers, Ivory Streeter and Mark Gardner, filed a lawsuit Monday saying they were let go without a proper investigation. The suit claims Street and Gardner have "suffered irreparable injury to their personal and professional reputations as a result of their unlawful dismissal."
A supporter of Brazil's far-right president, Jair Bolsonaro, has desecrated a beachside memorial to Covid-19 victims as the country's coronavirus death toll rose above 40,000. Activists from civil society group Rio de Paz dug 100 symbolic shallow graves on Copacabana beach before dawn on Thursday to represent the Brazilian lives lost. At least 40,276 people have now died, according to a coalition of news outlets which has been compiling an independent tally since Brazil's health ministry was accused of seeking to conceal the full figures last week.
After completing its sea trials last month, the Russian Nav's upgraded Project 955A Borei-class ballistic missile submarine Knyaz Vladmir is now ready to enter service with the Northern Fleet's 31st submarine division. The official handover to the Russian Navy is scheduled for June 12. “The ceremony of raising the flag aboard the Knyaz Vladimir that will signify the underwater cruiser's official inclusion in the Fleet's combat structure is scheduled for June 12,” a source in the domestic defense industry told Russian state media this week.