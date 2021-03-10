Ex-judges, others urge retrial for Alabama death row inmate

KIM CHANDLER
·3 min read
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A number of former judges and prosecutors — including two previous Alabama chief justices and a state attorney general — have joined those seeking a new trial for a death row inmate amid questions about his conviction more than 20 years ago.

Former Alabama Attorney General Bill Baxley, former chief justices Sonny Hornsby and Drayton Nabers and several former judges and prosecutors have submitted briefs supporting a new trial for Toforest Johnson who was convicted of the 1995 murder of a deputy sheriff.

"The petition before the Court is an extraordinary and rare situation in which the evidence of constitutional violations and Mr. Johnson’s innocence is genuinely overwhelming," wrote attorneys representing Nabers, former Alabama Supreme Court Justice Ralph Cook and others.

Johnson, 48, was convicted and sentenced to death for the murder of Jefferson County Deputy Sheriff William Hardy. Hardy was shot twice in the head while working off-duty security at a hotel in 1995. Johnson has maintained his innocence and said he was at a nightclub at the time of the shooting.

The key prosecution witness at the trial testified that, while eavesdropping on a phone call, she heard a man she believed was Johnson admitting to the crime. She was paid $5,000 for her testimony but the defense was not informed of the payment.

The former court officials are supporting Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr’s urging for a new trial. Carr wrote last year that he took no position on Johnson’s innocence or guilt but said there are concerns about his trial. He wrote those include that a key witness was paid a reward, a fact not mentioned at trial, and alibi witnesses place Johnson in another part of town at the time of the shooting.

Carr, who was elected in 2018, was not the district attorney during Johnson’s trial.

Baxley signed on to a separate brief arguing the court should grant the request for a new trial, and he wrote an opinion piece that appeared in The Washington Post on Wednesday urging action.

“I have never known anyone in Alabama’s courts or law enforcement who would knowingly go along with executing an innocent man. But unless Johnson is granted a new trial, we risk doing so. This would be an offense against all Alabamians — even those who, like me, believe in the death penalty,” wrote Baxley, who served as the state's top prosecutor for much of the 1970s.

The Innocence Project also filed a brief urging a new trial. “If ever a case bore the hallmarks of a wrongful conviction, Toforest Johnson’s is it,” lawyers with the nonprofit legal organization wrote. It said: “Inconsistent prosecutorial theories, a prosecution that depends on a single ‘earwitness’ identification—and a compensated earwitness at that—and later-expressed prosecutorial doubt about the strength of the case. Toforest Johnson’s case checks all of these boxes.”

The briefs were filed with Jefferson County Circuit Judge Teresa T. Pulliam who last March denied Johnson’s request for a new trial on the grounds of withheld evidence. Pulliam found that Johnson’s attorneys had not established that the witness, Violet Ellison, was motivated by the financial reward or that prosecutors knew about it.

The Alabama attorney general's office wrote in a January court filing that Pulliam's March decision is before the Court of Criminal Appeals so arguments on the latest new trial request must wait until that is settled.

    A male panther leaps over a creek at Florida Panther National Wildlife Refuge in southwestern Florida. The rarely seen cats, which number only around 200, are reclaiming territory north of the Everglades, but their habitat is threatened by encroaching suburban sprawl. Photo courtesy Carlton Ward, Jr./National Geographic. Used with permission.Aggressive hunting and unchecked development cut the population of the endangered Florida panther to fewer than 30 in the 1970s — but thanks to conservation efforts, the population is now approximately 200, mainly in a stretch of contiguous land south of the Caloosahatchee River. What's new: A stunning photo essay by Carlton Ward, Jr. for National Geographic documents the return of the elusive cat.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Ward told Axios that he's excited to share these hard-won, never-before-seen photos with the world to create a "greater level of empathy" for the rarely-seen animal and draw more resources toward conservation."If I click through these," he said, "I don’t think there’s a single picture in here from a camera trap that took less than a year to capture.""That’s still 200 elusive, nocturnal, forest-dwelling animals that are spread across millions of acres of land," he added.How Ward made the photos: After talking to state biologists and researchers about movements and habitat, he considered aesthetics — he wanted to capture them in their natural habitats. Ward created mini-studios in the woods and swamps, with lights and motion-trigger cameras.The cameras captured hundreds and sometimes thousands of images per month. The vast majority were useless, triggered by rain or falling leaves. He lost cameras to fire, flooding, a falling tree, a trespassing thief and a poacher, who shot one. A female and three kittens explore Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary, a reserve of old-growth cypress forest surrounded by encroaching suburbs on three sides. Many of these camera trap images took years to capture because of the cats' rarity, their unpredictable movements, and the difficulty involved in getting the right lighting. Florida's weather can be a challenge too: One camera was lost during a hurricane but was later recovered. Photo courtesy Carlton Ward, Jr./National Geographic. Used with permission.What's next: As their population grows, the Florida panther will need more territory to roam. Ward and others have spent years trying to create and preserve the Florida Wildlife Corridor, a network of public and private land that runs throughout the state. Ward said the corridor bottlenecks between the eastern edge of the Tampa Bay region, Lakeland and Orlando, as orange groves give way to rooftops and strawberry fields to distribution centers.Unless greenways are preserved, the only safe passage for Florida panthers through the I-4 corridor will be east of Orlando.What you can do: Buy a Florida panther license plate, which helps the state wildlife agency continue research and monitoring.Connect with Ward's Path of the Panther project. Encourage lawmakers to recognize Florida Wildlife Corridor as a priority and attract resources toward its conservation.This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free