Ex-KAAL news anchor, James Wilcox, thanks his viewers for their support

Sep. 17—ROCHESTER — A popular local news anchor — James Wilcox — is speaking out about

his recent abrupt departure from KAAL-TV

.

"Sometimes life doesn't happen the way we expect it to, but we still have to dust ourselves off and try to move on. That's what I'm trying to do right now," wrote Wilcox in a social media posting on Sunday. "I wish I could say more about my departure from ABC 6 News, but unfortunately, under the terms of my contract, I can't."

These are his latest statements about his abrupt departure from the news desk of KAAL-TV ABC News on Sept. 8., after hosting the 5 p.m. newscast. His departure was not announced by the station until directly asked about it, several days later.

Wilcox, who was a KAAL news anchor from 2009 to 2017, returned to the station in May 2022 after spending time working in New York and Nebraska.

In addition to his long history with KAAL, he is known for having deep local roots. He grew up in Brownsdale and graduated from Hayfield High School. Wilcox started his broadcasting career as a high school intern with KAAL.

In April of this year, it was announced Wilcox and former KTTC-TV anchor

Robin Wolfram

would be anchoring KAAL's evening shows. Wilcox was also promoted to managing editor.

While neither he nor the station have provided details about the situation, KAAL General Manager Rhonda LaVelle release a brief statement,"I can confirm that Mr. Wilcox is no longer employed by the station. Beyond that, it is the policy of KAAL-TV, LLC to not comment on personnel matters."

While not going into the specifics on his departure, Wilcox did comment, referencing the Post Bulletin article about him, on how he has felt supported by his viewers and the community in the wake of his parting with KAAL.

"When word started circulating that I had left the station, I was worried what all of you would think. I was also afraid of what people would say, which is why I cringed when this article came out. I wasn't going to read any of the comments because I was already feeling defeated," he wrote. "I've been shocked at the response and overwhelmed with all the love and support. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Words can't express my gratitude. I needed you and you came out in force."

He added he is looking for a new position and is willing to consider a job outside of TV news.

Wilcox is the third prominent journalist to part ways with KAAL this year. Long-time news anchor

Laura Lee

left in April and

Chief Meteorologist Chris Kuball

left in May.